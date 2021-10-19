"Arsenal could finish in the top-four above them" - Paul Merson says Solskjaer is in a 'spot of bother' at Manchester United

Paul Merson has indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's situation at Manchester United could worsen in the games ahead, with the Red Devils faced with a tricky set of fixtures across all competitions. Last week, they fell to a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Leicester City, a result that severely dented their Premier League title hopes.

Speaking to Sky Sports (quotes via MEN), Merson said that the Norwegian is currently in a spot of bother and also went on to claim that his former club Arsenal could pip Manchester United in the race for a top-four spot.

"I think he is in a spot of bother, I said before this game, if he can get through November and he is still in a job, that, for me, means that Manchester United have every chance of winning the Premier League, because they have some shocking fixtures."

"They went 1-0 behind and then the game was end-to-end with Leicester probably just nicking it. They then went 2-1 up when [Caglar] Soyuncu scored, which looked offside."

"They were 2-1 down and he [Solskjaer] took [Nemanja] Matic off and brought [Scott] McTominay on. He took off Greenwood, who scored the goal and always looked a threat, and brought on [Jesse] Lingard. Then they got back in the game out of nothing and it’s 2-2."

"But 15 seconds after the restart they were 3-2 down and that was it after that, and then Daka scored. I think they are struggling, Manchester United, and I said it before the game that I saw Leicester winning the match. For me, I think they are struggling. I think Arsenal could finish in the top-four above them and I haven’t changed my mind."

Solskjaer needs to stop the rut to avoid the sack at Manchester United

Manchester United have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, a run that has seen Solskjaer's position come under threat. However, Manchester United are reportedly calm about the situation, with the Norwegian set to be given more time to turn around the club's fortunes.

The likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have been linked with the job, but Solskjaer is set to stay put at Manchester United, at least for the time being.

