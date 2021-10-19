"Enough of these dramas" - Antonio Cassano takes aim at Cristiano Ronaldo and says 5 players are 'on another level' to Manchester United star

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has once again taken aim at Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian striker has never been afraid to speak his mind over the years and has once again made a rather controversial claim involving Ronaldo, indicating that the Portuguese star isn't among the greatest footballers of all time.

Speaking to Tuttomercato Web (quotes via Sport Witness), Cassano named Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario and Pele as players who are on another level when compared to Ronaldo.

“Enough of these dramas: Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football? He is not even in the top five. As for me, Messi, Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, and Ronaldo the phenomenon are on another level.”

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness #mufc Cristiano Ronaldo | “Enough of these dramas” – Antonio Cassano says Manchester United player overrated, not even in top five. sportwitness.co.uk/enough-dramas-… Cristiano Ronaldo | “Enough of these dramas” – Antonio Cassano says Manchester United player overrated, not even in top five. sportwitness.co.uk/enough-dramas-… #mufc

Earlier this year, Cassano went on another astonishing rant involving Ronaldo and referred to his Juventus stint as a failure, while he also went on to say that the Bianconeri somehow managed to get worse after his arrival.

"Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they've done worse with him than they've done before," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"They'd also won the Scudetto [Serie A title] without him. I think he's been a failure. If you have chosen the path of [playing a certain type of] football, Ronaldo is not good. He is someone you have to give the ball to and he scores, thinking about his records. Ronaldo is not what he was four years ago."

“Juventus got rid of a coach [Allegri] who, in the last 20 or 30 years, has produced the best football in Italy and his big problem was one: Cristiano Ronaldo. It was for [Maurizio] Sarri and it is for Pirlo."

"Juve already got burned last year, because Sarri was unable to find the right chemistry with him and some other players and what do you do? You take another coach who would like to play football and you still have Cristiano Ronaldo as a blocker for that."

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to silence Manchester United critics in the weeks ahead

Manchester United v Everton - Premier League

While Ronaldo has hit the ground running since his return to Old Trafford, Manchester United have flattered to deceive as a unit. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position as manager has come under immense scrutiny in recent weeks, particularly after the Red Devils' 4-2 defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League last week.

Ronaldo has already scored five times in eight appearances across all competitions for Manchester United and will look to use his experience in the games ahead. The Red Devils host Liverpool at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League encounter next week and the onus will once again be on the Portuguese star to spearhead his side to a favorable result.

Also Read

Also Read: Twitter erupts as Leicester City stun Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United in six-goal thriller

Edited by Vishal Subramanian