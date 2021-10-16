Twitter erupts as Leicester City stun Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United in six-goal thriller

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed a shock 4-2 defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium courtesy of an excellent strike from outside the box by Mason Greenwood. Despite conceding inside the first 20 minutes, Leicester responded by finding the equalizer in the 31st minute.
Youri Tielemans curled an outrageous finish from just outside the box after Manchester United captain Harry Maguire allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to rob him off the ball.
While the two teams entered the half-time interval level pegging, it was Leicester who started the second forty-five brightly. Tielemans came close to scoring again, but his shot was pushed onto the woodwork by David De Gea. The Manchester United goalkeeper then produced an excellent save from Patson Daka.
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact for Manchester United
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a peripheral figure at the other end of the pitch. The Portuguese was adjudged offside in his attempt to find the back of the net before Leicester took the lead again. Caglar Soyuncu pounced on a loose ball from a corner kick to stab home the equalizer after Daka had forced another good save from De Gea.
Marcus Rashford restored parity for Manchester United after a stunning counter-attack but the joy was short-lived. Cristiano Ronaldo and company were shell-shocked as Leicester responded instantly from the restart. Ayoze Perez's cut-back was smashed into the top corner by Jamie Vardy to pile misery on Manchester United.
Later, in second-half stoppage time, Daka scored his first Premier League goal to complete the rout. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure like many of his team-mates and witnessed Manchester United's remarkable run on the road come to an end.
In the wake of the harrowing defeat suffered by Manchester United, Twitter erupted with reactions from across the globe. Here are some of the best of the lot as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured a forgettable outing:
