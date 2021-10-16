Twitter erupts as Leicester City stun Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United in six-goal thriller

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed a shock 4-2 defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium courtesy of an excellent strike from outside the box by Mason Greenwood. Despite conceding inside the first 20 minutes, Leicester responded by finding the equalizer in the 31st minute.

Youri Tielemans curled an outrageous finish from just outside the box after Manchester United captain Harry Maguire allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to rob him off the ball.

While the two teams entered the half-time interval level pegging, it was Leicester who started the second forty-five brightly. Tielemans came close to scoring again, but his shot was pushed onto the woodwork by David De Gea. The Manchester United goalkeeper then produced an excellent save from Patson Daka.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact for Manchester United

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a peripheral figure at the other end of the pitch. The Portuguese was adjudged offside in his attempt to find the back of the net before Leicester took the lead again. Caglar Soyuncu pounced on a loose ball from a corner kick to stab home the equalizer after Daka had forced another good save from De Gea.

Marcus Rashford restored parity for Manchester United after a stunning counter-attack but the joy was short-lived. Cristiano Ronaldo and company were shell-shocked as Leicester responded instantly from the restart. Ayoze Perez's cut-back was smashed into the top corner by Jamie Vardy to pile misery on Manchester United.

Later, in second-half stoppage time, Daka scored his first Premier League goal to complete the rout. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure like many of his team-mates and witnessed Manchester United's remarkable run on the road come to an end.

In the wake of the harrowing defeat suffered by Manchester United, Twitter erupted with reactions from across the globe. Here are some of the best of the lot as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured a forgettable outing:

Squawka Football @Squawka Leicester have recorded back-to-back Premier League wins over Manchester United for the first time in their history:✅ 2-1

Leesharn Rose @ChelsLee86 Hol up where Ronaldo at??? How yall losing with him 😂. I mean no goal registered.. Ah nevermind you're playing against Leicester not Lithuania or Luxembourg 😂😂😂 #LEIMUN Hol up where Ronaldo at??? How yall losing with him 😂. I mean no goal registered.. Ah nevermind you're playing against Leicester not Lithuania or Luxembourg 😂😂😂#LEIMUN

Dave《MUFC》🔴 @D4VEutd This was Leicester without Ndidi… would’ve probably ended 4-0 if Ndidi was on the field #LEIMUN This was Leicester without Ndidi… would’ve probably ended 4-0 if Ndidi was on the field#LEIMUN

Lwazi Msomi @RealLwaziMsomi #MUFC #LEIMUN Being a Manchester United fan has done a Number on my mental health I honestly don't know how long I can keep this up. #OleOut Being a Manchester United fan has done a Number on my mental health I honestly don't know how long I can keep this up. #OleOut #MUFC #LEIMUN https://t.co/pzvw0fBomQ

Footballfan23578 @Footbal82765042 United fans seeing they have to play Liverpool, Chelsea Arsenal, City and Tottenham next. #LEIMUN United fans seeing they have to play Liverpool, Chelsea Arsenal, City and Tottenham next. #LEIMUN https://t.co/lazsZEchmu

Segun_thebook @SSnetwoork Forget Maguire! Pogba, Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were VERY VERY POOR!!! #LEIMUN Forget Maguire! Pogba, Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were VERY VERY POOR!!!#LEIMUN

Simon Stone @sistoney67 End of @ManUtd long unbeaten away run. One point from three games. Liverpool next. End of @ManUtd long unbeaten away run. One point from three games. Liverpool next.

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor Man Utd's first PL away defeat in the Disney+ era Man Utd's first PL away defeat in the Disney+ era

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy What do Manchester United players do in training every week? Red Light Green Light? Tug of War? Sugar Honeycomb? It definitely isn’t football. What do Manchester United players do in training every week? Red Light Green Light? Tug of War? Sugar Honeycomb? It definitely isn’t football.

Matthew Doyle @MattDoyle76 In other EPL news, Cristiano has made Man U worse & much easier to play against for top clubs, and Ole appears terrified to sub him off. In other EPL news, Cristiano has made Man U worse & much easier to play against for top clubs, and Ole appears terrified to sub him off.

Ian Ladyman @Ian_Ladyman_DM Ronaldo heading off the field. Told by OGS to acknowledge away fans. Walks ten yards towards them. Claps. Walks off. Not his best afternoon. Ronaldo heading off the field. Told by OGS to acknowledge away fans. Walks ten yards towards them. Claps. Walks off. Not his best afternoon.

Zachrie 🇰🇪❤🇺🇸 @Zachrie14529311 @ManUtd What does Ronaldo over to man united apart from moments 🤔 he really declined us @ManUtd What does Ronaldo over to man united apart from moments 🤔 he really declined us

Abbas 🈵 @ItzzSonuuuuu Jamie Vardy making Ronaldo regret that he came to united 😭😭😭 Jamie Vardy making Ronaldo regret that he came to united 😭😭😭

siya | viva ronaldo @siacantwaitodie I'll only watch Madrid from now on. Can't force myself to watch United anymore. I'll only watch Madrid from now on. Can't force myself to watch United anymore.

TY Alu @realmcty Ronaldo is just an extra load to this Manchester United side.. Ronaldo is just an extra load to this Manchester United side..

Mia @CitehLeah People thought United would be title contenders with Ronaldo 😭😭😭😭😭 People thought United would be title contenders with Ronaldo 😭😭😭😭😭

Samuel Temitope @samuelt18956407 Manchester United were 29 matches unbeaten away from home before the signed Ronaldo. The rest is history? Is this your Balon d'or deserved player? 😅 😅 Manchester United were 29 matches unbeaten away from home before the signed Ronaldo. The rest is history? Is this your Balon d'or deserved player? 😅 😅 https://t.co/g9HoDtFnse

Moha Jr🇰🇪 @DiscipyMay Manchester United lost, Ronaldo included, and the whole world is happy 😁 Manchester United lost, Ronaldo included, and the whole world is happy 😁

harry @poshboyh Buying Ronaldo ruined United, he’s finished Buying Ronaldo ruined United, he’s finished

Stephen Morrison @ItScubaSteve Remember that time United signed Ronaldo and their fans and half the pundits in England thought they were gonna win the league 😂 Remember that time United signed Ronaldo and their fans and half the pundits in England thought they were gonna win the league 😂

