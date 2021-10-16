×
Twitter erupts as Leicester City stun Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United in six-goal thriller

Ronaldo and Manchester United had a game to forget
Nived Zenith
Modified Oct 16, 2021 10:01 PM IST
News

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo were handed a shock 4-2 defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The visitors opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium courtesy of an excellent strike from outside the box by Mason Greenwood. Despite conceding inside the first 20 minutes, Leicester responded by finding the equalizer in the 31st minute.

Youri Tielemans curled an outrageous finish from just outside the box after Manchester United captain Harry Maguire allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to rob him off the ball.

While the two teams entered the half-time interval level pegging, it was Leicester who started the second forty-five brightly. Tielemans came close to scoring again, but his shot was pushed onto the woodwork by David De Gea. The Manchester United goalkeeper then produced an excellent save from Patson Daka.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make an impact for Manchester United

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a peripheral figure at the other end of the pitch. The Portuguese was adjudged offside in his attempt to find the back of the net before Leicester took the lead again. Caglar Soyuncu pounced on a loose ball from a corner kick to stab home the equalizer after Daka had forced another good save from De Gea.

Marcus Rashford restored parity for Manchester United after a stunning counter-attack but the joy was short-lived. Cristiano Ronaldo and company were shell-shocked as Leicester responded instantly from the restart. Ayoze Perez's cut-back was smashed into the top corner by Jamie Vardy to pile misery on Manchester United.

Later, in second-half stoppage time, Daka scored his first Premier League goal to complete the rout. Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure like many of his team-mates and witnessed Manchester United's remarkable run on the road come to an end.

In the wake of the harrowing defeat suffered by Manchester United, Twitter erupted with reactions from across the globe. Here are some of the best of the lot as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured a forgettable outing:

FULL-TIME Leicester 4-2 Man UtdWhat a match! @LCFC end Man Utd's 29-match unbeaten run away from home in the #PL #LEIMUN https://t.co/J6A3ag7AaB
Leicester have recorded back-to-back Premier League wins over Manchester United for the first time in their history:✅ 2-1
✅ 4-2 And they've broken Manchester United's 29 game unbeaten away record in the process. 🦊 https://t.co/86QSUIomZe
FT
Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United
🔴 Mason Greenwood
🔵 Youri Tielemans
🔵 Caglar Soyuncu
🔴 Marcus Rashford
🔵 Jamie Vardy
🔵 Patson Daka🅰️ Bruno Fernandes
🅰️ Victor LindelofJust getting worse and worse. Could easily have been 10. #mufc #LEIMUN
Hol up where Ronaldo at??? How yall losing with him 😂. I mean no goal registered.. Ah nevermind you're playing against Leicester not Lithuania or Luxembourg 😂😂😂#LEIMUN
This was Leicester without Ndidi… would’ve probably ended 4-0 if Ndidi was on the field#LEIMUN
Best defence #LEIMUN https://t.co/VRZRaiwAkI
Being a Manchester United fan has done a Number on my mental health I honestly don't know how long I can keep this up. #OleOut #MUFC #LEIMUN https://t.co/pzvw0fBomQ
United fans seeing they have to play Liverpool, Chelsea Arsenal, City and Tottenham next. #LEIMUN https://t.co/lazsZEchmu
Fans: Ole at the wheel!
The wheel:
#OleOut #MUFC #LEIMUN https://t.co/IniZTUkpsu
Forget Maguire! Pogba, Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes were VERY VERY POOR!!!#LEIMUN
End of @ManUtd long unbeaten away run. One point from three games. Liverpool next.
Man Utd's first PL away defeat in the Disney+ era
What do Manchester United players do in training every week? Red Light Green Light? Tug of War? Sugar Honeycomb? It definitely isn’t football.
In other EPL news, Cristiano has made Man U worse & much easier to play against for top clubs, and Ole appears terrified to sub him off.
Ronaldo heading off the field. Told by OGS to acknowledge away fans. Walks ten yards towards them. Claps. Walks off. Not his best afternoon.
Ronaldo leaving Man united this summer.🤣😂
#MUFC #LEIMUN https://t.co/bX9JNR97Lg
@ManUtd What does Ronaldo over to man united apart from moments 🤔 he really declined us
Jamie Vardy making Ronaldo regret that he came to united 😭😭😭
I'll only watch Madrid from now on. Can't force myself to watch United anymore.
Ronaldo is just an extra load to this Manchester United side..
People thought United would be title contenders with Ronaldo 😭😭😭😭😭
Manchester United were 29 matches unbeaten away from home before the signed Ronaldo. The rest is history? Is this your Balon d'or deserved player? 😅 😅 https://t.co/g9HoDtFnse
Manchester United lost, Ronaldo included, and the whole world is happy 😁

Buying Ronaldo ruined United, he’s finished
Remember that time United signed Ronaldo and their fans and half the pundits in England thought they were gonna win the league 😂

Edited by Nived Zenith
