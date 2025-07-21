Arsenal forced to reschedule first pre-season training session in Singapore as strong thunderstorm scuppers plans

Premier League giants Arsenal have been forced to reschedule their first pre-season training session after a huge thunderstorm derailed their plans. The Gunners arrived in Singapore on Sunday (July 20), ahead of a pre-season tour that would see them take on various top European sides.Manager Mikel Arteta was keen on getting the squad through the training drills the very next morning (Monday, July 21). However, torrential downpour and lightning lashed forced the Gunners to move the training to the afternoon.In a press conference, Arteta explained (via The Sun):&quot;With the weather we were unable to train today. We have to adapt to those situations. We are very excited to have a successful tour.&quot;Arsenal's first pre-season friendly against Italian giants AC Milan is scheduled for Wednesday (July 23). They are also set to take on fellow Premier League side Newcastle United on Sunday (July 27), before flying to Hong Kong for a game against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur (July 31).Arteta will be eager to get the Gunners' new acquisitions settled in alongside their new teammates throughout the pre-season campaign. While Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga have travelled to Singapore, winger Noni Madueke is resting in London after having won the FIFA Club World Cup title with Chelsea.Despite having made some major moves already in this transfer window, Arsenal are still keen on bolstering their squad. The reported signings of striker Viktor Gyokeres (from Sporting CP) and Cristhian Mosquera (from Valencia) are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.&quot;It's a big season for him&quot; - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes claim about star defenderAhead of the first game of Arsenal's pre-season tour against AC Milan, manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that it is a 'big season' for star defender Riccardo Calafiori.The Italian joined the Gunners for a reported €45 million fee from Bologna in July 2024. His debut campaign at the Emirates, however, was marred by injuries, causing him to be sidelined for nearly 25 games in the 2024-25 season.Speaking to the press, Arteta hoped that the 23-year-old would have a 'bit more luck' avoiding any further knocks in the 2025-26 season. The Spanish tactician said (via Arseblog.news):&quot;It's a big season for him. He looks very, very excited. We know that one of the biggest things we have to achieve this season is availability. The main two injuries he had were in international duty while he was playing with Italy. But these things can happen.&quot;&quot;Now we want a player that is consistently available and performing at the level he can do. He brings an energy and unpredictability to the team that we're really going to need. It was certainly missed for a big part of last season. Hopefully, that second season with more understanding and a bit more luck, which I think he will need as well, we can see a great version of him,&quot; Arteta concluded.Although he is recovering from a knee bruise, Calafiori has been included in Arsenal's squad for their pre-season tour in Singapore and Hong Kong. The Gunners kick-off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign with a blockbuster clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 17.