Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka’s FPL price revealed ahead of 2022-23 season

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's FPL (Fantasy Premier League) price has been revealed ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Saka, 20, is coming off the back of a phenomenal campaign for the Gunners in which he managed 12 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances. The young English forward was also on the shortlist for the PFA 'Player of the Year' award and is fast becoming one of Europe's most admired wingers.

If you're an avid Fantasy Premier League fan, you will have to pay a hefty price to lure the 20-year-old into your squad. Saka will cost FPL managers £8 million and he is the most expensive Arsenal player available.

He costs more than Eddie Nketiah (£7m), Martin Odegaard (£6.5m), Emile Smith-Rowe (£6m) and new signing Fabio Vieira (£6m).

Statistically, Saka is a player any FPL manager would want in their side. He sits in the top five for chances created and with 16.9 in expected assists, the second in the league overall.

The English star will be expected to play a huge role in his side's chase for a top-four finish, with the team coming so close to securing Champions League football last season. The Gunners faltered with just three games remaining, losing two games on the bounce to rivals Tottenham and an impressive Newcastle United.

Interest in Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is heating up

The Gunners star is gaining interest.

Bukayo Saka's reputation as one of the Premier League's top stars continues to grow and with that, so too does interest from European heavyweights.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all reportedly keeping tabs on the pacey winger.

If Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, it may put them at risk of losing their star man. The 20-year-old is a boyhood Gunners fan who rose through the youth ranks at the Emirates Stadium.

However, he will likely want to contend for the top prizes in football sooner rather than later. If Saka feels can't do so in north London, he may head elsewhere.

afcstuff @afcstuff On this day in 2020: After months of speculation, Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, securing his future with the club. #afc On this day in 2020: After months of speculation, Bukayo Saka signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, securing his future with the club. #afc https://t.co/RQElY9q5IP

Mikel Arteta, though, can expect to count on the youngster for next season given Saka is set to link -up with the side for pre-season in the coming weeks.

The Gunners travel to the Max-Morlock-Stadion for their first pre-season friendly against Nurnberg on July 8. They will be hoping to try out a new-look frontline, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly on the brink of being signed.

