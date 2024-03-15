Arsenal given massive home advantage for their UEFA Champions League Q/F fixture against Bayern Munich

Arsenal have been handed a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash against Bayern Munich.

As per reports from SPORTbible, fans of the Bavarian club will not be permitted to travel for the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. This is due to their use of pyrotechnics in their round of 16 tie against Lazio.

A small group of Bayern Munich fans set off the fireworks and threw them on the pitch during the team's 1-0 defeat away at Lazio. The German giants were also fined €40,000 earlier this season for setting off fireworks in their 2-1 win at FC Copenhagen.

As a result, UEFA has banned Bayern fans from traveling for the first leg of their quarter-finals in London. Speaking about the decision, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen explained the futility of appealing it (via the club's official statement):

"We have to accept this punishment. Not only were the pyrotechnics set off, but also fired deliberately onto the field, directly endangering bystanders. This was such an explicit violation of the conditions of probation that an appeal is unfortunately futile."

Bayern Munich won Group A with 16 points to qualify, before defeating Lazio 3-1 on aggregate in the round of 16. Arsenal, on the other hand, topped Group B with 13 points and defeated FC Porto 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate result in the round of 16.

The two teams will now face off in the Champions League knockouts for the first time since the 2016-17 season, when Bayern won by an astonishing 10-2 aggregate margin in the round of 16.

Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer speaks on drawing Arsenal

As Bayern Munich gear up for their Champions League quarter-final clash against Arsenal, legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has shared his thoughts.

Speaking about the quality the Gunners possess (via iMiaSanMia's X account), the German called on his teammates to show Arsenal the respect they deserve.

"Arsenal are a very strong team, they have a very good spirit. It's not for nothing that they are currently top of the Premier League. It will be two tough games and we have to show everything we can to progress. It will be an exciting tie, we are looking forward to the task and are happy that we can play these games," the German said.

Neuer captained the side that won the round of 16 tie back in the 2016-17 season, and at 37 now, is still captaining Bayern.