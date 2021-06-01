Arsenal given the staggering price they must pay to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard - Reports

Arsenal had signed Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid midway through the season. His performances have impressed Mikel Arteta so much that the club are pushing to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to Defensa Central, Arsenal have been told they must pay €60m (£51.6m) should they wish to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid this summer.

Arsenal will have to pay Real Madrid €60m for midfielder Martin Odegaard, who they are keen to sign on a permanent basis after his loan spell. (Defensa Central) pic.twitter.com/Pb2QHSEfjZ — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) May 31, 2021

Arsenal want to bring Martin Odegaard to London permanently

There is no denying that €60m is a hefty fee but it's hard to argue against paying this price when you consider the sheer quality which Martin Odegaard possesses. In some games this season, the Norwegian international has looked untouchable and he's really helped the Gunners make progress in games in which they would have lost otherwise.

Losing out on Mesut Ozil was bound to come as a blow but Mikel Arteta had already planned for life without the Germany international anyway. Odegaard is the perfect young replacement because while he's some way off reaching the quality Ozil has shown, he possesses some of the same qualities. For example, the ability to break the lines and create chances for his teammates.

Real Madrid value Odegaard highly. Given the acquisition of a new manager who is yet to be named, Odegaard may feel like he has a chance to make it to the Los Blancos starting eleven next season. After all, the Galacticos will undergo a period of transition in which every player starts on the same podium under the new manager.

Odegaard is a good player but definitely not worth anywhere near 50mil if Real Madrid expect anything near that then we should stay well clear. pic.twitter.com/3fMeuUGc5z — D⨉nny (@afcdxn) May 31, 2021

Should Arsenal pay the fee set by Florentino Perez, they will be getting a potentially world class player in return. If not, there will be alternatives for the Gunners to consider. One of those alternatives being the newly-promoted Emi Buendia of Norwich, who has been on Mikel Arteta's radar for some time now.