Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ranks football's best wind-up merchants including Mikel Arteta and Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made some controversial calls when asked to rank the most provocative personalities in world football. The Englishman called Richarlison a wind-up merchant, Bruno Fernandes a good person, and Sergio Ramos a master antagonist.

Ramsdale, who has earned a reputation for getting under people’s skin, was recently tasked with the responsibility of categorizing some of the most notable names in football. He was asked to place each name in a category based on how annoying they were to play against.

The game started with Jamie Vardy, whom Ramsdale dubbed one of the best in the business. The England international told ESPN:

“He's one of the GOATs [Greatest of all-time] I think, he's a master. He smashed up a corner flag when he scored past me in the last minute. Thanks for reminding me about that.”

Argentine goalkeeper and infamous provocateur Emiliano Martinez was up next, but Ramsdale refused to badmouth him, claiming that he was not too bad.

Ramos and Pepe were judged next, with Ramsdale calling the former a master provocateur and Pepe a wind-up merchant.

Diego Costa’s name popped up next and Ramsdale provided a tactical answer keeping Arsenal’s final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers in mind. He said:

“I've got to play Wolves again, yeah I do. Wind-up merchant. He's probably one of the best ones.”

Tottenham Hotspur ace Richarlison, who objected to Ramsdale’s celebration when the Gunners beat Spurs 2-0 in their most recent meeting, was next to be judged.

Ramsdale remarked:

“He knows how to get under people's skin and sometimes it's to his advantage and sometimes it's not. It can either bite you in the bum or work in your favour and I think there have been times when it has worked in his favour so yeah, I think he is a wind-up merchant.”

Then came Arsenal boss Arteta. Playing it safe, Ramsdale replied:

“I'm not going to say my manager is a pain in the backside or a cheeky scally am I? He's a good man.”

Finally, it was time for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes. Ramsdale thanked him for letting the bygones be bygones and called him a good lad.

Ramsdale added:

“I'm actually going to go 'he's a good lad' as well. Obviously I probabaly celebrated in his face a little bit too much last year and he hasn't held any grudges over that.

“I think he knows how to take it well and give it out as well, he could probabaly go in the 'cheeky scally' [section], actually yeah cheeky scally, I think I am doing him a bit of a disservice there, but then scally gives it a - er, no good lad.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson claims “unbelievable” Leandro Trossard could play for Manchester City

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has heaped praise on Leandro Trossard, claiming that the former Brighton & Hove Albion man would effortlessly slide into Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City well-drilled team. Merson further claimed that the Gunners did exceptionally well to sign a player of his caliber for a mere £27 million fee.

In his Sky Sports column, Merson wrote:

“Leandro Trossard could play for Man City. It's an unbelievable signing for £27m. When his agent said to him he was going to Arsenal for that fee he must have thought, 'Is that all I'm worth?!'

“The lad could go in the Man City team on Tuesday and you wouldn't know any different, he's that good. But Arsenal play like Man City, if you put them in a light blue kit you would think they are. You don't get bigger compliments than that.”

Trossard dropped a masterclass in the north Londoners’ 3-0 win over Fulham last weekend, setting up all three goals in the first half alone. The January signing has thus far played in nine Premier League games for the league leaders, scoring once and providing five assists.

