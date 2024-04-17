“Arsenal are going to really struggle” - Theo Walcott make worrying assessment ahead of Gunners’ Champions League clash vs Bayern

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott believes the second leg of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final against Bayern Munich will be tricky for the Gunners. With the tie all square at 2-2, Mikel Arteta's side will now travel to face Bayern at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 17.

Speaking to Football Daily, Walcott admitted that Arsenal could struggle, saying:

“They’ve got a job that’s going to be very difficult, I really think that Bayern didn’t expect to come to the Emirates and play that well, but they’re going to be missing a few players, and I do think Arsénal are going to really struggle, so it’s going to be a tricky game for me to watch.”

Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are out injured for Bayern Munich, while Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr are already on the sidelines. Meanwhile, for Arsenal, every player bar Jurrien Timber, who has not played since August, remains available to Mikel Arteta.

Rio Ferdinand warns Arsenal ahead of Bayern Munich clash

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand was speaking on his YouTube channel earlier this week when he claimed that the upcoming game was Bayern Munich's to lose.

He claimed that the home advantage would be enough to see them through and said:

"I think it's advantage Bayern Munich. Bayern are at home and have all that experience in Europe. Arsénal could win but it's advantage Bayern for me. Can you imagine if [ex-Tottenham captain] Harry Kane knocks them out of Europe? The biggest game of Arsénal's season is on Wednesday night. If they lose that game, this team will never have been that low under Mikel Arteta. To have a week like this, where you were in control, to then lose control in the league and then you're out of the Champions League… I would worry for Arsénal at that point."

Bayern Munich managed to get a 2-2 result at Arsenal last week with Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry getting on the scoresheet for the Bundesliga side. Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got the two goals for the Gunners, with the former giving them the lead and the latter equalizing late in the game.

