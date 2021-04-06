Arsenal would be a good fit for Sergio Aguero: Gael Clichy

Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has claimed the North London club would be a good fit for Sergio Aguero. The Argentine striker is set to leave Manchester City in the summer after 10 successful years at the club.

Manchester City confirmed that Aguero would be leaving the club at the end of the summer and the veteran forward has been linked with moves to numerous clubs, both in England and abroad.

Aguero's former teammate and ex-Arsenal defender Gael Clichy has now speculated that a move to Arsenal would benefit Aguero as the team's style of play would suit the Argentine.

“I could see him staying in the Premier League because he will want to climb to third or second [in the all-time goalscorers list],” Clichy said while speaking to Stadium Astro. "He can get there, for sure. Does he want that? Ten years with Manchester City is enough, I think he will move where he can enjoy it a bit more."

“Can he see himself at another English club? That’s the question. He loves the sun. I would like to see him stay in England. I think Arsenal is a good fit, in terms of style of play. They play nice football and they create opportunities, but I really doubt he would go there. I’m pretty sure he will go to Spain," Clichy added.

Sergio Aguero has the best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League history (min. 50 goals).



Averaging a goal every 108 minutes in the Premier League.



👏👏👏



[@OptaJoe] pic.twitter.com/XxzNOS3oa8 — MansionBet (@MansionBet) March 30, 2021

Aguero previously worked with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as the Spanish manager was formerly an assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before accepting the Arsenal job in 2019.

The Argentine joined Manchester City in 2011 from Atletico Madrid and has gone on to become a true legend at the Etihad during the most successful period in the club's history. The 32-year-old is Manchester City's all-time top goalscorer with 257 goals and has also won several accolades during his time in England.

Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 in the Premier League since the start of 2011/12:



⚽️ Most goals - 181

🔥 Most goal involvements - 227

🎩 Most hat-tricks - 12

🥅 Most penalty goals - 27

🎯 Most shots on target - 415



[Opta] #MCFC #Aguero pic.twitter.com/NCONeYHp1v — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) March 30, 2021

With Aguero set to leave in the summer, Arsenal are not the only club that will be interested in his services. The striker has been linked with a move to Barcelona and PSG as well as a return to former club Atletico Madrid.