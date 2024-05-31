“Arsenal are good losers” - Emmanuel Petit claims the Gunners’ title challenge won’t be remembered after falling short 

Emmanuel Petit has explained why Arsenal's 'great season' which saw them agonizingly miss out on the title won't be remembered in 10 years. The Gunners fell short to Manchester City for the second consecutive season.

Mikel Arteta's men took City to the final day of the season in one of the most closely fought title races in history. They finished two points behind the Cityzens who made history and became the first club in English football history to win the Premier League four years in a row.

Petit praised Arsenal for challenging arguably the best Premier League team in history. The Frenchman, who won the title with the Gunners during his career, highlighted how their efforts won't be remembered (via Get Football News France):

"Will this Arsenal team be remembered in 10 years’ time? There are often “beautiful losers” and this Arsenal are good losers but I’d rather they were good winners."

Petit alluded to City winning the title for the fourth season on the bounce. He compared it to the Gunners who finished trophyless despite impressing:

"The proof is that City have just won their fourth title in four seasons – it’s historic – we’ll remember them as probably the best team the Premier League has ever had. So in 20, 30, 50 years, people will remember them for that. But for this year, even though Arsenal have had a great season, I’m sorry but in 10 years’ time no one will remember them."

Arteta's men won 28 of 38 league games including a 1-0 win against City in October. They came undone in December with setbacks against Aston Villa (1-0 loss), West Ham United (2-0 defeat) and Fulham (2-1 loss).

The north Londoners bounced back at the turn of the year and went on an 11-game unbeaten streak. They capitulated in a 2-0 home defeat to Villa (April 14), ultimately costing them the title.

"The right path" - Mikel Arteta insists he knows what it will take for Arsenal to become champions

Mikel Arteta came close to ending Manchester City's Premier League dominance.

Arsenal have failed to win the title since 2004 when Arsene Wenger led his side to an unprecedented Invincible season. They've been unable to add a 14th league title to their collection.

Arteta nearly led his troops to glory against a City side who have been relentless over the past decade. Pep Guardiola's men have won six of the last seven titles, an unbelievable feat.

The Gunners will go again next season and their manager knows what is required to dethrone the Cityzens. He said in response to missing out on the title (via football.london):

"Yeah. I was there (at City) when we did 100 points. I know. Nobody has to explain what the level is. I was there. We are in the right path and the right journey. We need to put the teeth and bite into it."

Arteta worked in Guardiola's backroom staff at the Etihad from 2016 to 2019 and City won two titles during that period. They finished on 100 points in the 2017/18 campaign and Arsenal might need to replicate that performance to take their crown.