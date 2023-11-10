“Arsenal have got a few injury issues” - Chris Sutton makes his prediction as Arteta and company prepare for Burnley clash

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted Arsenal to defeat Burnley when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday (November 11).

The Gunners come into this tie having secured a 2-0 win against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 8). However, they will be without key players Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus, while Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard's inclusion remains uncertain.

Predicting a 3-0 win in favour of the north Londoners at the Emirates Stadium, Sutton said (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal have got a few injury issues - Bukayo Saka took a knock during their win over Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Martin Odegaard missed that game as well as last weekend's defeat at Newcastle.

“But even if both are absent here, I don't see the Gunners having any problems against a Burnley team who have lost their past four league matches and are only off the bottom of the table on goal difference."

Burnley are currently struggling in the Premier League, placed 19th with four points from their first 12 fixtures. Addressing Vincent Kompany's side's poor form, Sutton added:

“The Clarets' home form in particular is deeply concerning, with six defeats out of six so far, and their away record is not much better.

“They play high-risk football when they try to play out from the back, but it doesn't look like their manager Vincent Kompany is going to change anything there. Week by week, though, their confidence is getting knocked by every defeat they suffer."

Arsenal are sitting fourth in the league standings, with 24 points, three places and as many points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka picked up a knock in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Sevilla

Bukayo Saka (via Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently struggling with multiple injury problems and few thought that the list increased when Bukayo Saka was taken off in the midweek win against Sevilla.

After managing to start the tie, the England international was replaced by defender Jakub Kiwior in the 85th minute. This had fans seemingly concerned for their winger who bagged an assist and a goal on the night.

Speaking after the match, Mikel Arteta confirmed that Saka picked up a knock. He said (via Football London):

"With Bukayo it was a knock."

Gunners fans will hope for Saka's availability when they host Burnley on Saturday. So far this season, the 22-year-old attacker has made 16 appearances across all competitions, bagging six goals and seven assists.