“Arsenal have got a lot more ability than that team” – Michael Owen talks up Gunners’ title chances by suggesting they’re a better side than historic ex-Premier League champions

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has backed Arsenal to surprise everyone by winning the title just like Leicester City did in the 2015-16 campaign. The Gunners maintained their position at the top of the table following their 1-0 victory over Leeds United yesterday (October 16).

Arsenal entered the weekend atop the Premier League table with two points over second-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners managed to earn a hard-fought three points at Elland Road and were favored as their closest rivals suffered a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. This increased the Gunners' lead at the top of the table to four points.

Premier League @premierleague



Bukayo Saka latches onto Martin Odegaard's through ball and beats Illan Meslier at his near post



#LEEARS GOAL Leeds 0-1 Arsenal (35 mins)Bukayo Saka latches onto Martin Odegaard's through ball and beats Illan Meslier at his near post GOAL Leeds 0-1 Arsenal (35 mins)Bukayo Saka latches onto Martin Odegaard's through ball and beats Illan Meslier at his near post#LEEARS

Michael Owen believes Mikel Arteta's men are already treading the same path as Leicester City prior to the Foxes' record-breaking Premier League triumph six years ago. He told Premier League Productions:

"Possibly after today people will be thinking, 'Hang on, four points is a nice little cushion.' I cast my mind back to Leicester and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise like the Leicester season but I do cast my mind back to when Leicester went four points clear and 'It's only Leicester, they won't win it,' or whatever."

The Englishman also noted that Arteta's side have got more quality than Leicester's title-winning team. He added that people will start taking the north London side more seriously if they win their next few games. He said:

"Arsenal have got a lot more ability than that team and I do think if they continue like this for the next three, four, five games, if they continue winning, then all of a sudden people will be thinking. 'Wow, they are the real deal, they are the biggest thorn in the side of Manchester City maybe.'"

The former Liverpool forward added:

"And after today's game, Manchester City obviously not picking up three points, all of a sudden, it strengthens their grip at the top there. It's going to be a strange season with the World Cup impeding, encroaching on it, let's say, but stranger things have happened and they're looking good all of a sudden."

Arsenal @Arsenal Saka's goal

Defensive heroics

🧱 A brick wall between the sticks



Watch the best of the action from Saka's goalDefensive heroics🧱 A brick wall between the sticksWatch the best of the action from #LEEARS all over again 😍 Saka's goal💪 Defensive heroics🧱 A brick wall between the sticks📺 Watch the best of the action from #LEEARS all over again 👇 https://t.co/GgSID6VRMa

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal continue their push for the title.

The Gunners will now switch their focus to the Europa League as they prepare for their highly-anticipated clash with Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (October 20).

Arteta's side will then return to Premier League action when they take on Southampton away from home (October 23) before going head-to-head with PSV once again (October 27).

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes