Arsenal handed boost as 22-year-old Serie A superstar shows keen interest in joining Gunners: Reports

According to GiveMeSport, Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic wants to join Premier League leaders Arsenal. Vlahovic has been a longstanding target for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's team wanted to bring the Serbian to the Emirates Stadium in January 2022 from Fiorentina. However, Vlahovic chose to join Juventus instead in a £67 million move.

The North London-based side are looking for a striker after Gabriel Jesus suffered a knee injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and had to undergo surgery. In Jesus' absence, Arteta has relied on 23-year-old Eddie Nketiah to lead the line for the team.

Vlahovic, meanwhile, was one of the hottest prospects in Europe during his time at Fiorentina. He scored 49 goals and provided eight assists in 108 games for the Serie A side.

The Serb has struggled to take his game to the next level since his move to Turin. In 36 games for the Bianconeri, he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists. Given the financial difficulties that Juventus are facing, a well-timed bid from Arsenal could convince them to sell the striker.

"Dusan Vlahovic is not a player Arsenal are discussing internally or with Juventus (atm). Arsenal were not happy with the negotiations for Vlahovic one year ago. The player was not convinced – he only wanted to join Juventus." [Give me Sport] Fabrizio Romano: "Dusan Vlahovic is not a player Arsenal are discussing internally or with Juventus (atm). Arsenal were not happy with the negotiations for Vlahovic one year ago. The player was not convinced – he only wanted to join Juventus." [Give me Sport]

Arsenal are also interested in Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Mykhailo Mudryk. The Gunners, however, are yet to reach an agreement with Shakhtar for the Ukrainian's signing. Chelsea are looking to trump their city rivals and bring Mudryk to Stamford Bridge.

If Arteta's side miss out on Mudryk, long-standing target Vlahovic could certainly prove to be a great addition to the Premier League leaders.

Mikel Arteta expects a tricky test for Arsenal against Oxford United

Arsenal return to action tonight as they take on League One side Oxford United in the third-round of the FA Cup. Arteta expects a tricky test for his team during the game. Speaking ahead of the match, the Spaniard said (via the Gunners' official website):

"It’s always tricky. I’ve played there a few times and have experienced very difficult matches, so it will be difficult. We have to take the competition and the opponent very seriously and play well, to a high level to win the match."

When asked what he expected from the League One team, Arteta added:

“It will be difficult. From what we’ve seen they’ve played in different ways, and result-wise as well they’ve had a bit of everything. It’ll be a very special night and everybody will raise their level and it will be tough.”

