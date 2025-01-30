Arsenal handed FA Charge for behaviour after Myles Lewis-Skelly red card incident in PL clash against Wolves

Arsenal have been charged by the FA for misconduct following defender Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card in their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 25. The left-back was given his marching orders for bringing down an opposition player and stopping a counter attack.

Unhappy with the call by the on-field official Michael Oliver, the Gunners surrounded the referee to complain about the decision. In response to the manner of these protests, the FA has released a statement charging the north Londoners for their actions.

The statement from an FA Spokesperson read (via GOAL):

"Arsenal FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during their Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers FC on Saturday, 25 January. The club allegedly failed to ensure that its players did not behave in an improper manner around the 43rd minute. Arsenal FC has until Monday, 3 February, to provide a response."

Following a review by an independent panel of the regulatory body, the English defender's suspension has been rescinded. This will certainly encourage Mikel Arteta and Co., who will have been impressed by Lewis-Skelly's performances of late.

The 18-year-old academy product has featured nine times in the Premier League and on four occasions in the UEFA Champions League. His inclusion stemmed from Riccardo Calafiori's multiple injuries throughout the campaign.

With the Italian defender having returned to action, it will be interesting who starts in this role against Manchester City on Sunday (February 2).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta fails to confirm David Raya's fitness ahead of key clash against Manchester City

David Raya

Arsenal fans must be sweating over the fitness of David Raya after the goalkeeper was left out of the Gunners' 2-1 win against Girona (January 29) in the Champions League. In the Spain international's absence, on-loan shot-stopper Neto was asked to fill in.

However, the Brazilian looked far from comfortable and was also at fault for conceding a goal in the aforementioned tie. When asked about Raya's absence from the UEFA Champions League game, Mikel Arteta told reporters (via the club's official website):

"He certainly could not play, he’s injured and that’s it."

The former Brentford star has been a crucial part of the Arsenal squad this campaign, having started each of their 23 English top-flight fixtures. He's conceded 21 goals in the competition and kept eight clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Neto has seen barely any action this year, with his only outing for the Gunners coming in their previous tie against Girona.

