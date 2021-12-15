Arsenal handed transfer boost as Dusan Vlahovic rejects chance to become highest-paid player in Fiorentina history - Reports

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Serbian hitman Dusan Vlahovic. The Fiorentina striker has become one of the hottest properties in world football over the last two seasons thanks to his incredible goal-scoring form for the Italian club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina's CEO Joe Barone has confirmed that the Serie A side have offered Vlahovic the chance to become the highest-paid player in the club's history.

The Serbian and his representatives, however, did not accept the offer.

"We've offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times. Both Dusan and his agent made us realize that they do 'not' want to accept. Our bid is still on the table," Barone told Republica as per Fabrizio Romano.

Dusan Vlahovic enjoyed a breakout campaign with Fiorentina last season as he scored 21 goals in 37 appearances for the club in Serie A.

The striker attracted the attention of a host of Europe's top clubs last summer, but opted to stay in Florence to continue his development with the Italian club.

Vlahovic has grown from strength-to-strength this season, scoring 17 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions. He is currently sitting at the top of the goal-scoring charts in Serie A, with 15 goals in 17 league games for Fiorentina this season.

Arsenal are reportedly on the lookout for a new striker in January. Gabon striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang was left out of Arsenal's squad for their 3-0 victory over Southampton last weekend due to 'disciplinary issues'.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was also stripped of the captain's armband by Mikel Arteta earlier this week.

Aubameyang's poor form and off-field antics could lead to the Gunners looking to part ways with him in January or next summer. The north London club could therefore try to sign Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement for Aubameyang.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Vlahovic future: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times”. 🟣 #Vlahovic “Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. Fiorentina CEO Barone on Vlahovic future: “We’ve offered Vlahovic the highest contract ever in the history of Fiorentina, several times”. 🟣 #Vlahovic“Both Dusan and his agent made us realise that they do *not* want to accept. Our bid is still on the table”, he told Repubblica. https://t.co/aO5K1rEGNC

Arsenal need to sign a top-quality striker in January

Arsenal need to sign a top-quality striker in January if they are to continue their development under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have won four and lost three of their last seven games in the Premier League.

Arsenal have often struggled against top-quality opposition this season as they have failed to create goal-scoring opportunities in attack.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have failed to produce the goods for Mikel Arteta's side over the last one-and-a-half seasons. The duo have scored just six Premier League goals between them this season.

The addition of a top-quality striker in January could give Arsenal the chance to mount a serious challenge for a place in the top-four of the Premier League.

Arsenal will look to sign Dusan Vlahovic, but could struggle to match Fiorentina's reported £60 million valuation of the striker. Torino striker Andrea Belotti is seen by Arsenal as an alternative to Vlahovic, according to the Mirror.

