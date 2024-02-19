Arsenal hold advantage in race to sign 22-year-old forward due to excellent relationship with agent: Reports

Arsenal reportedly hold the advantage over other top European clubs in the race to sign 22-year-old forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna due to their excellent relationship with the player's agent.

The Dutchman joined Bologna from German juggernauts Bayern Munich for €8.5 million in 2022. He struggled to find his feet during his first season in Serie A, but has taken the league by storm in 2023-24.

Bologna are currently fifth in the Italian top-flight with 45 points from 25 games, surpassing their pre-season expectations. Zirkzee has established himself as one of the best strikers in Italy, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 27 games for the Italian side across competitions this season.

TuttoMercatoWeb (TMW) have reported that his former side, Bayern Munich, have an exclusive €40 million buy-back clause, while other clubs will have to negotiate a fee (expected to be between €50 and €60 million) with Bologna.

Arsenal are looking to improve their depth at the striker position. Eddie Nketiah has been very inconsistent, with rumours about a potential summer exit doing the rounds. Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is extremely injury-prone and has been a shadow of his prolific self since his return from injury this season.

As per the report, AC Milan are also interested in the Dutchman's services, alongside several Premier League clubs. However, Arsenal are said to have an excellent relationship with the player's agents, which could be a crucial factor in securing a deal for the forward.

Arsenal one of three Premier League clubs interested in young Brazilian midfielder who has €60 million release clause

Arsenal are said to be monitoring the progress of 18-year-old Atletico Mineiro midfielder Alisson Santana, with Newcastle United and Fulham also interested, according to reports from Globo Esporte.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the right wing, has just made the jump to Mineiro's senior team after impressive performances at the youth level. He has already made eight appearances for the first team, scoring one goal.

The Brazilian youngster's contract at the club runs till 2027 with a €60 million release clause to deter immediate attention from Europe's top clubs. Outside of England, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV have also reportedly shown interest in the player's progress.

Santana is certainly one for the future, and a move to Europe in the summer could be beckoning for the young Brazilian.