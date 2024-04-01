Arsenal have huge disparity in wage bill compared to Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City as player salaries for 2022-23 season released

Arsenal's wage bill for the 2022-23 season was considerably lower as compared to other big six clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The Gunners spent almost £100 million lower than their rivals but still managed to impress by finishing second.

Defending champions Manchester City led the way, spending £423 million for the season. They were followed by Liverpool on £373 million, Chelsea on £340 million and United on £331 million. The Gunners were a way off these sides, spending just £235 million.

Despite this disparity, Arsenal were one of the best sides all campaign. They led the Premier League for a considerable part of the season until they were finally leapfrogged by Manchester City who ended the season on a strong run of form.

Arteta's side were much better than their London rivals Chelsea who endured a difficult campaign, finishing in the bottom half. They were better than Manchester United as well, who ended up third in their first campaign under Erlk ten Hag. It was a season to forget for Liverpool as well, who missed out on a top four spot and only managed to qualify for the Europa League.

Only six teams had a wage bill of over £200 million, with Tottenham Hotspur (£209 million) rounding off the list.

At the other end of the spectrum, Brentford and Fulham were the only two sides to spend less than £100 million. The two London teams still finished in the top 10, impressing while spending less.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in race for South American talent

Palmeiras attacker Willian Estevao has emerged as a hot prospect for top Premier League teams like Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. The 16-year-old has caught the eye of scouts at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claim that Palmeiras is hoping to receive offers for the 16-year-old in hopes of drumming up a bidding war between the teams. Earning the nickname of 'Messinho' in honor of the Argentine superstar, Estevao could follow in the footsteps of his teammate Endrick and secure a move to a top European club.

Manchester United have a history of developing youngsters well and the addition of Estevao could massively help the side. Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to repeat the success they had with their investment in Brazil, having previously bought Gabriel Martinelli. Chelsea have also invested heavily in their youth programme, buying Andrey Santos and Deivid Washington from South America.

