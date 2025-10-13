Arsenal icon Gilberto Silva makes feelings clear about comparing Chelsea talent Estevao to Lionel Messi

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has drawn comparisons between the legendary Lionel Messi and Chelsea starlet Estevao. Nicknamed 'Messinho', the Brazilian teen arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.
Having made his first-team debut in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League, Estevao has scored and assisted once apiece in nine games across competitions. Both goal contributions have come in six outings in the Premier League, where Enzo Maresca's side are seventh after seven games.
Estevao's left-footedness, diminutive stature and ability in close spaces has elicited comparisions with Messi. But Silva wants to steer clear of such talks, terming them 'premature', and has urged his fellow countryman to be himself, telling GiveMeSport (via Tribuna):
"The people called him 'Messinho', which was the comparison to Messi, but I don't want to compare him. I want him to be Estevao, inspired by Messi and the bigger players, the players he looked up to, to have a great career. Because he has the potential and the ability to do that.
"It's too early to say that and put this pressure on him. I like for him to develop because he's such a nice boy, very humble. To be compared like this, I don't want to compare. He has the ability to become a good version of Estevao. To achieve things with Chelsea and to help them be at the top as much as he can."
Estevao opened his account for the Blues in a 2-1 home win over leaders Liverpool earlier this month.
South American football expert compares Chelsea's Estevao with Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the beautiful game, netting nearly 900 times for club and country, a mark surpassed only by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 38-year-old - currently with Inter Miami - has won every major title on offer in club and international career, having first made waves as a precocious teenager in Barcelona colours two decades ago.
Meanwhile, Estevao's first goal for Chelsea was Messi-esque, with South American football expert Tim Vickery telling Sky Sports:
"In terms of Estevao, we could be talking about a phenomenon. He is slightly built, left-footed, all is tied to that left foot. And like Messi, he's not a performing seal.
"I remember seeing Messi at 17 and the thing that really stood out was his appreciation of space. He wasn't doing tricks around 40 yards from goal. It was the capacity to attack, identify the vulnerable space in the opposing defence."
Chelsea are next in action at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 17) in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi starred with a brace as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 4-0 at home in MLS last weekend.