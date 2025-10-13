Arsenal icon Gilberto Silva makes feelings clear about comparing Chelsea talent Estevao to Lionel Messi

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has drawn comparisons between the legendary Lionel Messi and Chelsea starlet Estevao. Nicknamed 'Messinho', the Brazilian teen arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Ad

Having made his first-team debut in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League, Estevao has scored and assisted once apiece in nine games across competitions. Both goal contributions have come in six outings in the Premier League, where Enzo Maresca's side are seventh after seven games.

Estevao's left-footedness, diminutive stature and ability in close spaces has elicited comparisions with Messi. But Silva wants to steer clear of such talks, terming them 'premature', and has urged his fellow countryman to be himself, telling GiveMeSport (via Tribuna):

Ad

Trending

"The people called him 'Messinho', which was the comparison to Messi, but I don't want to compare him. I want him to be Estevao, inspired by Messi and the bigger players, the players he looked up to, to have a great career. Because he has the potential and the ability to do that.

"It's too early to say that and put this pressure on him. I like for him to develop because he's such a nice boy, very humble. To be compared like this, I don't want to compare. He has the ability to become a good version of Estevao. To achieve things with Chelsea and to help them be at the top as much as he can."

Ad

Estevao opened his account for the Blues in a 2-1 home win over leaders Liverpool earlier this month.

South American football expert compares Chelsea's Estevao with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to grace the beautiful game, netting nearly 900 times for club and country, a mark surpassed only by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

The 38-year-old - currently with Inter Miami - has won every major title on offer in club and international career, having first made waves as a precocious teenager in Barcelona colours two decades ago.

Meanwhile, Estevao's first goal for Chelsea was Messi-esque, with South American football expert Tim Vickery telling Sky Sports:

"In terms of Estevao, we could be talking about a phenomenon. He is slightly built, left-footed, all is tied to that left foot. And like Messi, he's not a performing seal.

Ad

"I remember seeing Messi at 17 and the thing that really stood out was his appreciation of space. He wasn't doing tricks around 40 yards from goal. It was the capacity to attack, identify the vulnerable space in the opposing defence."

Chelsea are next in action at Nottingham Forest on Saturday (October 17) in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi starred with a brace as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 4-0 at home in MLS last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More