Arsenal identify ex-Manchester City star as their no.1 transfer target ahead of January window: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as their primary target ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Mirror, the Gunners wish to bolster their squad to mount a serious title challenge amid injury issues at the Emirates Stadium. Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard are currently absent as they await a return from injury.

Mikel Arteta and Co. have previously expressed their willingness to sign the Brazil international. As per The Guardian, Arsenal attempted to sign Luiz on deadline day in the summer of 2022 but failed to get the deal over the line.

Luiz can play as a number eight and in a defensive midfield role, based on the needs of the system. Currently, Jorginho and Declan Rice are occupying these positions for Arteta.

So far this season, Luiz has appeared 12 times in the Premier League, bagging five goals and an assist in the process. He joined Aston Villa from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 for a fee of €16.8 million and has since completed 170 appearances across all competitions.

Given that a starting role isn't guaranteed for the 25-year-old midfielder, it will be interesting to see if Luiz decides to join Arsenal in January.

Aaron Ramsdale was not informed before being dropped at Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale (via Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale's father, Nick Ramsdale, revealed in a recent interview that the shot-stopper was not informed before he was dropped by Mikel Arteta for Brentford loanee David Raya.

After starting his side's first four Premier League matches, the England international has failed to appear in the Gunners' last eight league fixtures. Addressing this situation on the Highbury Squad podcast, Ramsdale's father said (via Sky Sports):

"We did not have a clue [Ramsdale was going to be dropped]. I didn't have a clue, our family didn't have a clue, Aaron didn't have a clue that he was not going to carry on playing. All of a sudden, he's not been played.

"You just have to look at it personally and I'm probably saying too much but: Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off."

After moving to the Emirates from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 for a fee of €28 million, Ramsdale established himself as the first-choice between the sticks. Overall, he's completed 85 appearances for the north London outfit across all competitions, keeping 31 clean sheets.