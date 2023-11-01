Arsenal injury news: Gabriel Jesus update as timeframe of Brazil international's layoff emerges

Arsenal's Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus is set to miss action till the start of December, as per The Sun.

Jesus, 26, sustained a muscle injury in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at Sevilla last week. The Brazilian had assisted Gabriel Martinelli's opener in first-half stoppage time before getting on the scoresheet eight minutes into the second period.

However, Jesus came off in the 81st minute, but the visitors saw out a 2-1 win to return to winning ways after a surprise 2-1 loss at Lens on matchday two. The Brazilian's injury was serious enough to keep him out of the 5-0 Premier League home win over bottom club Sheffield United at the weekend.

Jordan Davies of The Sun has reported that the player's entourage expects him to miss the Gunners' next six games across competitions. That rules Jesus out of Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers next month. The player is currently doing gym work away from the London Colney.

Expand Tweet

Having missed the season's first three games of the season with a knee injury, the latest setback couldn't have come at a worse time for the Gunners.

Over the next six games - the reported period of Jesus' absence - Mikel Arteta's side play Sevilla and Lens at home in the Champions League. They also play West Ham United in the Carabao Cup and Newcastle United, Brenford and Burnley in the Premier League.

How has Gabriel Jesus fared for Arsenal this season?

Gabriel Jesus (left)

Gabriel Jesus has had a decent start to his 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal despite being plagued by injury. The Brazilian has bagged four goals and an assist in 11 games across competitions.

The 26-year-old has scored in all three Champions League games this season, with the Gunners winning two of them. However, Jesus has netted just once in seven games in the league, where Arteta's side trail surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur (26) by two points after 10 games.

Both Arsenal and Spurs are the only two unbeaten sides in the top flight this season. Jesus' lone league strike of the season came in the 3-1 home win over Manchester United.