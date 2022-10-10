Arsenal injury news and return date updates for Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and more

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to be fit for their midweek clash. However, there were less optimistic updates on injured trio Oleksandr Zinchenko, Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny.

Jesus was the subject of a couple of physical challenges, including one to the face, during the Gunners' win over Liverpool on Sunday (October 9). However, as per football.london, the Brazilian is likely to be fit for his side's UEFA Europa League visit to Bodo/Glimt on Thursday (October 13).

Jesus has been key to Arsenal's phenomenal start to the 2022-23 campaign. He has scored five goals and laid out four assists in 11 matches across all competitions since arriving at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The report also issued updates on Zinchenko, Smith Rowe and Elneny.

Zinchenko missed the Gunners' training session last week prior to the match against Liverpool. He has reportedly suffered a calf injury, with more information on the extent of the problem set to be determined soon.

The Ukrainian last played in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 1. Zinchenko has featured in six games across competitions so far this season, racking up an assist.

Smith Rowe, meanwhile, has been repeatedly troubled by fitness concerns this season. The Englishman recently underwent groin surgery after suffering an injury while warming up for a competitive match. His return date remains unknown at the moment.

Smith Rowe has played only four matches this term and has been on the pitch for a mere 47 minutes.

Lastly, football.london's report stated that Elneny suffered a hamstring injury during the team's 2-1 win over Fulham back in August. It remains his only game for the club so far this season as he filled in admirably for the then-injured Thomas Partey.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stated that the injury was potentially a 'long term' one and the Egyptian's return date is also unknown.

Arsenal reinforce title credentials with win over Liverpool

Arsenal continued their brilliant start to the season with a 3-2 win against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead less than 60 seconds into the contest at the Emirates, sweeping home from Martin Odegaard's assist. Darwin Nunez then pulled one back for the Reds midway through the first half before Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Substitute Roberto Firmino hauled Liverpool back on terms for the second time with a superb finish just eight minutes after the break. However, Gabriel Jesus won a penalty which was converted by Saka in the 76th minute to win the game for Arteta's men.

The win saw Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League standings with 24 points from nine matches, one clear of reigning champions Manchester City. The Gunners look destined to compete with City for the title this season after another resilient display.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are now 10th with just two wins and 10 points from eight matches.

