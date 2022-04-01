Arsenal Injury News: Updates on Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu 

Arsenal face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Monday, 4 March. Ahead of the game, they will hope to have some key players back who have suffered injuries or have contracted COVID-19.

Let's take a look at the injury update for the Gunners ahead of their crucial clash in the race for the top four (via football.london).

Arguably one of the biggest scares for the Gunners would be the potential absence of Bukayo Saka. The 20-year-old withdrew from the England squad for the recent international break after contracting COVID-19. However, he has completed the isolation period and has started training as well. Hence, he should be available against Crystal Palace.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale missed the Gunners' last game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on 19 March. He picked up a hamstring injury and also withdrew from the England squad. He hasn't started training yet, so he is still a doubt for the trip to Selhurst Park. Bernd Leno will likely have to mark the sticks again as he did in the 1-0 win over Villa.

Speaking about both players, manager Mikel Arteta said in a press conference:

"Bukayo is feeling good. He’s training today hopefully and Aaron it’s a doubt. He hasn’t trained yet so we don’t know what he’ll be able to do on Monday."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's longest absentee has been right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese has been out due to injuries in both calves for a few weeks now. However, as per Arteta, Tomiyasu could be back on the pitch soon. The manager said:

"I think he will be close. He has been training more and more. He will be joining some sessions this week and let’s see how it is."

Arsenal gear up for the final push for the top four in the Premier League

The Gunners currently hold pole position in the race for the top four. They sit fourth, with a three-point lead over Tottenham Hotspur in fifth, who have played one more game than Arsenal.

The Gunners also have a four-point lead over sixth-placed Manchester United, who have also played one more game than Arsenal.

Arguably, Arteta's men have the toughest run of fixtures amongst the three clubs. They are yet to face the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham United and Spurs.

Hence, they will hope to have all their key players back soon as they look to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

