Arsenal injury news and updates with potential return dates ahead of crucial Newcastle United clash

Arsenal will look to extend their 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United at the Emirates on Tuesday, January 3. Ahead of the game, here's a quick glance at the players who could potentially miss out due to or return from their respective injuries.

Gabriel Jesus is the standout name on the Gunners' list of injury concerns. Jesus suffered medial ligament damage to his knee while representing Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and recently underwent surgery for the same.

The forward recently posted an Instagram story (via Football London), indicating his positivity about the recovery process. Jesus is likely to return by the end of February or early March.

Emile Smith Rowe is another Arsenal attacker who is struggling with fitness issues. The Englishman hasn't featured for Mikel Arteta's side since their 3-1 league loss to Manchester United in September due to a groin injury that required surgery. Arteta spoke about the player (as quoted in the report):

"He’s made big steps in the last week. He took part in some training sessions and looked good. We’re hoping to have him back soon."

It remains to be seen if Smith Rowe will be fit in time for the clash against Newcastle United, but his return seems to be on the horizon.

Yet another Arsenal attacker currently on the sidelines is Reiss Nelson, who picked up a hamstring injury during a mid-season friendly against Juventus last month. Arteta admitted after the game that they did not know the extent of Nelson's injury.

There haven't been any updates on the same since then, so the Englishman's return date remains unknown.

Arsenal look to extend lead atop the Premier League table to 10 points with a win over Newcastle United

Arsenal will enter their match against Newcastle United with a seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League standings. The Gunners have won 14 of their 16 league contests so far, drawing and losing once apiece to accumulate 43 points in the league so far.

They will be in action tonight before second-placed Manchester City, who will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on January 5. Consequently, Mikel Arteta's side has the chance to take a double-digit lead in their quest for a first Premier League title since the 2003-04 "Invincibles" season.

However, they will face a tough challenge against Newcastle United, who themselves are unbeaten in their last 12 league matches. The Magpies are currently third in the table, with 34 points from 17 matches and have played some wonderful football so far this season.

Arsenal could also approach this match with a chip on their shoulders. Their previous Premier League clash against Newcastle United ended in a 2-0 defeat at St. James' Park. The loss played its part in the Gunners missing out on a top-four finish.

