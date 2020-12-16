Arsenal Injury Roundup: 2 stars suspended for Southampton clash, Thomas Partey update and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Burnley on Sunday, marking their fourth consecutive defeat at the Emirates in the Premier League.

The Gunners currently sit at 15th place on the table, and Mikel Arteta has a huge job on his hands if he is to turn the team's fortunes around.

Arsenal face Southampton on Wednesday and will look to secure a win against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Southampton, on the other hand, have been flying high of late. They currently sit 4th on the table, two points behind league leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal are unbeaten in all 21 of their #PL home matches against Southampton (W15 D6)



That's the most home games a team has played against another in the competition without ever losing#ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/Qeu4LxT70L — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2020

Southampton have only lost one of their last ten matches and will want to make it three wins on the trot against a vulnerable Arsenal side. The Saints are coming off a 3-0 win against Sheffield United and will go to the Emirates as the favourites to win the game.

One of the main reasons why Arsenal lost on Sunday was Granit Xhaka's sending-off. The Swiss midfielder was shown a red card for his shove on Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood. His red card couldn't have come at a worse time for Arsenal as they had put Burnley under a sustained spell of pressure prior to the decision.

Arsenal will also be without Hector Bellerin against Southampton. The full-back picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will miss the game through suspension.

There is some positive news for Arsenal, however, as club-record signing Nicolas Pepe will be available for selection following his three-match ban for the red card he received in the game against Leeds United.

The Ivorian was sent off for a headbutt on Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski but should be involved against Southampton.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey looks to be sidelined till 2021

Partey was subbed off in the first half against Tottenham

As for injuries, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey still isn't available for Arteta to call upon. The Ghanaian re-aggravated a thigh injury against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby and looks doubtful to return before the start of next year.

David Luiz will also not be in contention for the game against Southampton as he recovers from a head injury he sustained against Wolves.

Brazilian youngster Gabriel Martinelli could be available very soon for the Gunners, after playing in an U-23 game for Arsenal.

Martinelli suffered a knee injury at the end of last season and hasn't featured for Arteta's side since. He is unlikely to be part of the squad that faces Southampton.