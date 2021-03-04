Arsenal interested in signing RB Leipzig defender - Reports 

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate and are monitoring the Frenchman. The 21-year-old has been the subject of interest from the top sides in Europe with Arsenal now said to be interested in the centre-back.

Konate's contract at Leipzig runs till 2023 so the German club would not be under any pressure to sell the defender. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has a rich pool of young talents at Leipzig including Ibrahima Konate and his countryman Dayot Upamencano.

With the latter expected to join German powerhouse Bayern Munich next summer, Leipzig will want to hold on to Konate.

Ibrahima Konaté: Has made more interceptions (33) than any other teenager in Europe's top five leagues this season



Arsenal, however, will not be deterred by this as manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to bolster his squad in the summer. The Gunners are interested in signing another centre-back and have highlighted Konate after various developments relating to the club's current central defenders.

Arsenal to sort out player departures and contract issues before signing Konate

Arsenal ended last season with nine centre-backs under contract at the club. Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both had their contracts with Arsenal terminated, with the duo moving to Schalke and Olympiacos respectively.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and William Saliba also made loan moves to Stuttgart and Nice respectively. The latter is likely to return to the club while the former may sign for Stuttgart permanently after impressing so far during his loan spell.

David Luiz and Calum Chambers are expected to depart at the end of the season with the Brazilian's contract expiring and the Englishman struggling for playing time at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a center-back to join Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, and William Saliba. Konate has emerged as one of the players Arsenal have targeted. However considering the Frenchman's current contract at Leipzig and the number of suitors he has garnered, it will not be an easy deal for Arsenal to pull off.

The CB debate is one of the most interesting things this year. So I wanted to present some data, and dispel some myths. Maguire/Varane/Milenkovic are in a league of their own, Konate breaks the chart, while Kounde, Torres and Lindelof are very similar aerially. pic.twitter.com/wN9VKdsjRN — UnitedMuppetiers (@Muppetiers) February 22, 2021

Club manager Mikel Arteta has said plans are already in motion regarding the incomings and outgoings at the club in the summer. However, he stated that the club's transfer activity is dependent on how strongly his side ends the season.