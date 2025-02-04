Arsenal interested in signing Como star who is shining under Cesc Fabregas: Reports

According to a report by Fichajes.net, Arsenal are interested in signing Como midfielder Nico Paz. The Argentine midfielder joined the Italian side in the summer from Real Madrid and is enjoying a fine campaign with the side from Northern Italy in Serie A.

Paz began his career in the Real Madrid youth ranks before joining Cesc Fabregas' side in the summer for a reported €6 million fee. The 20-year-old has scored five times and assisted four across 21 games for the club.

If the Gunners sign the midfielder, they will have to contend with reported interest from Inter Milan. Los Blancos possess a buyback clause for the midfielder until the summer of 2027. Arsenal will hope to gain an advantage in future negotiations with their former midfielder, who oversees the side that plays on the shores of Lake Como.

Paz is contracted to Como until the summer of 2028 and has helped the Serie A side to 15th place with 22 points in their debut campaign in Serie A after 23 games.

"How does this player react when he hasn't scored for six or seven games? This is what I am interested in" - Arsenal manager explains what he looks for in a new signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed what he looks for in a new signing. The Gunners have had immense luck in the transfer market recently, bringing in players who have helped them become one of the best teams in the English Premier League.

In a recent interview, the Spanish tactician revealed that he considered more than just statistics when he looks at a player he is interested in signing. In comments made via ESPN, Arteta said:

"I have seen it, I sense it. A player can score a lot of goals, great. How does this player react when he hasn't scored for six or seven games? This is what I am interested in. Watch an interview with a player who hasn't scored for six games, and then what kind of goals does he score?"

"Against which teams in which context? Is it first half or second half? Is it only with his right foot, only headers, only in open spaces? Does he like the physical contact of this league? There are a lot of things. So when you have a player that has spent a lot of days with him, that is really valuable information to have," he added.

Despite being tipped to sign a new striker, Arsenal did not make any new signings in the winter transfer window. Mikel Arteta's side is in second place in the Premier League table, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

