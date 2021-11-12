Arsenal interested in signing Juventus attacker - Reports 

According to recent reports, Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski. The news comes after the Gunners' efforts to sign Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic were quashed.

Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta remains keen to bolster their roster to maintain the club's run of impressive recent form. Arsenal had identified Vlahovic as a potential addition to strengthen their attack. Unfortunately for the Gunners, reports suggest the Florentina man refused to answer calls from the North Londoners.

However, the Gunners are preparing to launch Plan B and hope to bring Juventus star Kulusevski to the Emirates Stadium.

The Swedish midfielder has made just two starts for the Old Lady this season under Max Allegri.

Kulusevski has a contract with Juventus until 2025. However, he will be hoping to get more playing time with Arsenal to ensure he fulfills his potential in the Premier League.

He has scored just one goal in 15 outings but his role has been restricted to that of an impact substitute.

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic might be on his way to Juventus

Arsenal have been impressive in the last few games. Arteta's men have won their last four fixtures across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last ten. This is in stark contrast to how the season began for the Gunners.

They currently sit in fifth spot and are six points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. Kulusevski's potential addition coiod make Arsenal a force to be reckoned with as they're currently vying for top 4 contention.

A possible explanation behind Vlahovic's refusal to talk to the Gunners is that he's already struck a deal with Juventus and might be on his way to Turin next summer.

Vlahovic currently has eight goals from 12 Serie A games this term, including a hat-trick at home to Spezia at the end of October.

Arteta will also hope to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette on board. The Frenchman, in particular, has been linked with several clubs, including Spanish giants Barcelona.

