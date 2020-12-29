Reports: Arsenal interested in signing Sevilla midfielder in January 

Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan has emerged as a target for Arsenal in the January transfer window. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be looking to bolster his midfield to help his side's goal-scoring issues.

Joan Jordan has impressed at Sevilla since joining from Eibar last season. The Spanish midfielder was a key player in Julen Lopetegui's team, which won the Europa League. His performances have the player evaluated at €55 million by the club.

According to The Sun, Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of the midfielder, having tracked his progress for 3 years. The Arsenal boss believes that Jordan would be the perfect midfielder to provide Arsenal with dynamism in the centre of the park.

If Arsenal do sign Jordan, it would most likely mean the end of Granit Xhaka's career at the club. The Swiss international has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in recent months.

Xhaka has had a love-hate relationship with Arsenal fans ever since he joined the club and a move away would benefit both parties at the moment.

Jordan's arrival could also indicate the end of Dani Ceballos' loan spell at Arsenal, as the Sevilla midfielder can be seen viewed as an upgrade on his compatriot.

Arsenal tracking Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan https://t.co/hm34lvtwvK — footballespana (@footballespana_) December 29, 2020

Jordan could easily replace both the Arsenal midfielders as he has good physical and technical abilities, as well as an excellent passing range.

Jordan also has an eye for goal and isn't afraid to shoot from distance. The Spaniard is also adept at set pieces and will provide Arsenal with something they have been lacking over the last few seasons from midfield.

Arsenal will still lack creativity in midfield

Arsenal have struggled for goals all season.

The arrival of Jordan won't address the main issue at hand, as Arsenal have had trouble in creating chances for their forwards all season. Jordan is seen as a more combative midfielder, and although the Spaniard can spot a pass, Arsenal will still require an out-and-out playmaker.

Arsenal have been linked with a plethora of creative midfielders, but no one has emerged as a concrete favourite yet. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to address this problem as soon as the window opens, with Arsenal currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League.