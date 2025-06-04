Arsenal issue statement about Thomas Partey's future at club amid player's links to Barcelona

Arsenal have issued an update on Thomas Partey's future at the club amid reported interest from Barcelona. The Ghanaian midfielder's contract is set to expire on June 30.

Partey has been an integral player for Mikel Arteta's side, and was heavily involved in the club's campaigns across competitions this term, registering 52 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

However, with his current deal expiring at the end of the month, Partey's future in north London remains uncertain. Arteta has publicly expressed his desire to retain the Ghana international, but progress towards that goal is yet to be made.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are looking to sign Partey as a free agent if he doesn't sign an extension with the Gunners this summer. Barcelona are in the market for a midfielder, with Frenkie de Jong's future uncertain.

Arsenal recently revealed their official list of players who were released following the expiry of their respective contracts, including the likes of Jorginho, Kieran Tierney, and Raheem Sterling.

A statement on Partey read:

"In addition, the following players’ contracts also expire on June 30, 2025. Discussions are ongoing, and once matters are finalised between all parties, we will communicate in due course:

"Chloe Kelly, Thomas Partey, Michal Rosiak."

Arsenal finished ten points behind Liverpool in second in the Premier League last season, while Barcelona emerged as LaLiga victors.

Arsenal star Mikel Merino names Barcelona duo as favorites for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Mikel Merino has admitted that he hopes one of Lamine Yamal or Pedri will win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Spaniard is intent on winning the UEFA Nations League to help his compatriots in the running for the award.

Yamal and Pedri have been in excellent form this season, helping Barcelona secure the LaLiga title. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is also a contender, having helped PSG win the treble, including the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has also been discussed as a potential candidate, given his exceptional form for Liverpool this season and their Premier League triumph.

Speaking in an interview with EFE, Merino said (via Barca Universal):

“I hope it goes to Lamine Yamal or Pedri. They are players we have in the national team who have had an incredible season. They haven’t won the Champions League but they have shown all year that they are at the level of the best."

The Arsenal midfielder added:

"Hopefully we win the Nations League and it will give them a push, we also want to win it to give another title to the country and for personal ambition.”

