Barcelona in talks to sign Arsenal veteran as a free-agent this summer: Reports

Barcelona are in talks to sign Thomas Partey once his Arsenal contract expires this summer, according to The Sun. The Ghanaian has yet to extend his stay with the Gunners, and his future at the Emirates remains up in the air.

Ad

Partey was heavily involved for the north London side this season, registering four goals and three assists from 52 games across competitions. Mikel Arteta publicly expressed a desire to keep the 32-year-old at Arsenal, but that has done little to speed up his renewal process.

Partey reportedly wants a deal that reflects his status at the Emirates and doesn't need him to take a pay cut. The situation has prompted his suitors to take note, with Barcelona and former club Atletico Madrid both interested.

Ad

Trending

The Catalan side are under financial distress and are reportedly enticed by the prospect of signing the Ghanaian for free. Hansi Flick is supposedly a fan of the player and wants him at Camp Nou.

The LaLiga champions are looking to add more quality to their midfield amid concerns surrounding Frenkie de Jong's future. Partey's experience of playing in Spain also makes him a fine choice for Barcelona, who have already opened talks with his representatives regarding a move.

Ad

The player, though, would prefer to stay at Arsenal, as he shares a close bond with Mikel Arteta. His family is also settled in London, so Partey is open to extending his stay at the Emirates, provided he is offered a suitable deal.

Have Barcelona pipped Arsenal to the services of Joan Garcia?

Joan Garcia

Barcelona are all set to secure the services of Arsenal target Joan Garcia, according to The Metro. The Spanish custodian has been in tremendous form for Espanyol this season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games across competitions.

Ad

The Catalan side are reportedly impressed with the player's efforts and see him as the ideal replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper has struggled with injuries this season, registering just nine appearances.

The LaLiga champions are ready to bolster their goalkeeping position this summer. Garcia also has admirers in the Premier League, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in his services.

The Gunners wanted the 23-year-old last summer, and have retained their interest this year. However, it now appears that Barcelona have pipped them to the player's signature. The report adds that Garcia has already agreed terms with the Catalans, who are likely to trigger his €25m release clause soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More