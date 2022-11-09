Arsenal join Atletico Madrid and 2 other Premier League clubs in race to sign prolific forward: Reports 

According to Milan Live, as reported by HITC, Arsenal have joined Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace in their pursuit of Marcus Thuram.

Thuram has been in great form for Borussia Monchengladbach so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 15 games.

His contract with the German club is set to expire next summer and the Parma-born French striker has attracted interest from clubs across Europe. Apart from the aforementioned clubs, AC Milan are also interested in the player.

Thuram has previously been compared to French legend Thierry Henry by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The legendary manager told Der Spiegel (via HITC):

“Thierry Henry had the timing of the smartest footballers. He was also very strong physically, and technically he could do everything, In fact, there’s a player in the Bundesliga who reminds me of him – Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach.”

The Gunners are keen to add depth to their attacking line as the team are often over-reliant on the trio of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka moving forward.

Atletico Madrid are also looking to add more options to their attack as Joa Felix's situation at the club looks uncertain. Felix has scored three goals and provided as many assists so far in La Liga this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opined on the busy schedule of fixtures

Arsenal are set to return to action on November 10 as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup.

The Gunners played their last game against Chelsea on November 6. They have been going through a busy schedule of fixtures.

When asked how his team are holding up amidst this, Arteta said (via football.london):

"They’ve dealt with [the fixture list] really well. I think we had a really good pre-season and we put the boys in a really good condition to face this fixture congestion, and they have responded extremely well, especially the way we play which is really intense."

Arteta further added:

"I think we are the team in Europe who has rotated the most, and obviously that has its benefits as well. When you are winning, the energy is better and the mood is better, but the preparation is a bit easier, so overall I think they have coped with it really well."

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League standings with 34 points from 13 games, two points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

