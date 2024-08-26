Arsenal keeping tabs on 24-year-old Danish attacker amid plans to bolster forward line: Reports

According to The Sun (via Just Arsenal), Mikel Arteta's side are interested in signing Club Brugge right-winger Andreas Skov Olsen this summer. The 24-year-old Danish forward had an impressive 2023-24 season for his club, recording 26 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances.

Arsenal have signed Riccardo Calafiori and made David Raya's contract permanent in the summer transfer window so far. They are also reportedly close to signing Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The Gunners want to improve their options in attacking areas and sign an understudy to Bukayo Saka. Skov Olsen is a pacey winger who thrives in 1v1 duels with defenders because of his dribbling prowess.

In the Belgian Pro League last season, Olsen also impressed with his ability to press the opposition. The Danish forward registered an average of 4.5 ball recoveries per game.

Mikel Arteta currently has Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson in the right-wing position. Saka was one of the prime attacking threats for the Gunners last season, recording 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games.

However, Reiss Nelson struggled to help the team when given the opportunity. In 24 appearances, he mustered just one goal and three assists last season.

Mikel Merino's move to Arsenal is reportedly close to completion

As per football.london, Mikel Merino's move to the Emirates Stadium from Real Sociedad is close to completion. The report claims that Mikel Arteta pushed for the signing of his namesake, and the two sides eventually agreed on a deal.

Mikel Merino was one of the key players for Real Sociedad last season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 45 appearances. The central midfielder is known for his impressive work rate and passing ability. He recorded an average of 6.2 ball recoveries per game in La Liga 2023-24 while also helping the team's attack.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mikel Arteta was asked about the team's offensive options. The Arsenal boss replied:

“We are a little bit short. If we can do something we will do it but at the moment we love the ones we have, they are really, really good.”

Arsenal's next Premier League match is on Saturday, August 31, against Brighton. Mikel Arteta's men will want to avoid a potential banana skin against a team that defeated Manchester United on August 24.

