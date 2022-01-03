Arsenal leading Barcelona in race to sign 24-year-old identified as Aubameyang replacement: Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan international has made huge strides in the last two years, establishing himself as a crucial figure for both club and country.

The 24-year-old has appeared in 88 games for Sevilla, scoring 33 goals and assisting on two occasions.

En-Nesyri’s progress has not gone unnoticed, with some of Europe's biggest teams keeping an eye on him. According to El Nacional, Youssef En-Nesyri is a highly sought-after player in the transfer market heading into the summer transfer window. Arsenal and Barcelona are two of the Sevilla striker's potential suitors.

Given Sergio Aguero's early retirement, En-Nesyri has emerged as a viable target for Barcelona. Despite signing Torres in January, Barcelona are still short on strikers. Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong are currently their best options, neither of whom fit into Xavi's starting lineup.

A goal scoring striker could massively help Barcelona this season as goals are currently very hard to come by at the club. Since the departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona, the club have struggled to find a player with a similar output. They might find their answer is Sevilla's En-Nesyri

Barcelona face a blow in their search for a striker as the Sevilla star is reportedly close to joining Arsenal

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is willing to make a €30 million offer to Sevilla in order to sign Youssef En-Nesyri. In the race to recruit the Moroccan striker, though, the Catalan giants have faced heavy opposition from Arsenal.

Recent reports have even claimed that the Gunners are considering a January move for En-Nesyri after recent issues faced regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker has been stripped off captaincy and missed several games due to disciplinary issues.

The Sevilla forward is more than likely to arrive at the Emirates in the summer, if at all. Arsenal are in desperate need of a striker as Alexandre Lacazette's contract is also running out in 2022. A bid is expected to be made next summer by the Gunners.

It turns out that the north Londoners are ahead of Barcelona in the hunt to recruit the 24-year-old striker from Sevilla.

