Arsenal left 'stunned' by club's €70– €80m valuation of midfield target: Reports

After strengthening other departments this summer, Arsenal have now switched their attention to the center of the pitch, with rumors linking them with a swoop for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, the deal won't be an easy one for the Gunners, if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Calciomercato (via TeamTalk), Arsenal have initiated contact with Lazio over a potential transfer following rumors that the Serie A club is open to selling the player for a modest fee. Lazio director Igli Tare is said to have recently traveled to London to discuss with the Premier League giants.

However, as per the story, the Londoners are now facing two major obstacles in their quest to lure the midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

First, despite rumors of Lazio's willingness to size down their valuation for the player, Arsenal's technical director Edu was reportedly shocked with the Serie A club's (€70m-€80m) valuation. That was above what the Premier League side were hoping to pay to get the player.

Secondly, Arsenal have also learned that Milinkovic-Savic is eager to stay at Lazio and is an important part of the club's project. With Mikel Arteta looking to sign only players who want to represent the north London outfit, the Gunners may halt their pursuit.

The report also states that Lazio director Igli Tare also held talks with Chelsea over the midfielder during his London trip.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl Sergej Milinković-Savić to Arsenal - who says no? Sergej Milinković-Savić to Arsenal - who says no? 👀 https://t.co/pTkZ8mzDlx

Arsenal getting ready for next season

It doesn't look like we'll see the midfielder at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Following a mediocre outing in the Premier League last term, the Gunners look determined to come out better in the next campaign. So far this summer, they have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer market, signing the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

Mikel Arteta's men are also doing well in their pre-season outing, beating Orlando City 3-1 last time out. It remains to be seen what they have in the bag when the 2022-23 campaign officially kicks off next month.

