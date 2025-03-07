Arsenal legend David Seaman names Manchester United star who will score against Gunners on Sunday; predicts scoreline 

Arsenal legend David Seaman has backed his former side to pick up a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners lock horns with the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday (March 9).

Ad

The north London side are second on the league table after 27 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal, as such, cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Manchester United are 14th on the league table after 27 games, 21 points behind the Gunners. Ruben Amorim's team have struggled to impress under the Portuguese head coach, who took charge at Old Trafford in November last year.

The Red Devils arrive at the game on the back of Thursday's (March 6) 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. Joshua Zirkzee sent Manchester United ahead in the 57th minute.

Ad

Trending

However, the home side were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute by VAR after Bruno Fernandes was deemed to have handled the ball in the box. Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the box to keep the tie in the balance ahead of the second leg.

Seaman believes his former side will make light work of the Red Devils this weekend (via TBR Football). The former England international, however, tipped Bruno Fernandes to score a goal and Joshua Zirkzee to have a chance or two. Arsenal arrive at the game on the back of a 7-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg.

Ad

Will Arsenal battle Manchester United for an RB Leipzig forward this summer?

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal could face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The 21-year-old is a long-term target for the Gunners, who attempted to prise him away last summer without success.

Ad

The striker situation at the Emirates has deteriorated since then, with Gabriel Jesus failing to impress and currently out with an ACL injury. The north London side are looking for an upgrade and are planning to return for Sesko.

The Slovenian has registered 17 goals and five assists from 34 games across competitions this season. He reportedly has a €70m release clause in his deal, which could go up to €80m this summer.

Arsenal haven't shied away from investing heavily in the market of late. However, Manchester United are also desperate for a new striker this year and could pose a problem to the Gunners' plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback