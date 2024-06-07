Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva confidently picks club who will win Premier League next season

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has backed his former club to win the Premier League over Manchester City next season. The Gunners went toe-to-toe with City in this season's title race. Despite finishing the campaign with an impressive tally of 89 points from 38 games, Mikel Arteta's side finished second. City, the champions, scored 91 points.

This was the second season in a row the Gunners fell behind Pep Guardiola's side. However, Silva, a crucial part of the 2003-04 Invincible side, believes his former side can get the job done next season. He told Sky Sports:

"It was so close. I think, of course, at the end of the season for the players, the manager, everyone, it is a kind of disappointment for being so close and yet so far at points to get it. The confidence that you've done great and bounce back next season and do this what they need to do, I am very confident they can do it next season."

Arsenal have been on an upward trajectory under Mikel Arteta. Silva has backed the Gunners to continue that and win the league next season. The north Londoners haven't won the league since Silva and company won it by staying undefeated in 2003-04.

Gilberto Silva assesses Arsenal's 2023-24 Premier League campaign

Arsenal's title charge in 2023-24 ended in disappointment. They came extremely close to the ultimate prize, only to finish behind City. Silva, though, has lauded the effort.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner has claimed that the performance in 2023-24 shouldn't go unappreciated. He told Sky Sports:

"I think that inspite of the fact that they didn't make it last season, I think they did brilliantly the whole year, espcially in the Premier League. It's not easy competing with City that has probably been the best team in, I don't know the last eight to 10 years, more or less."

Manchester City have been the best English team in recent years. They have won multiple Premier League titles. Silva thinks the winning experience gives City the edge over the Gunners.

The north London club haven't won the league in the last two decades. They don't have too many players in the squad who have an EPL medal in their bag.