Arsenal legend Ian Wright makes prediction on who will win Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has predicted that Liverpool will beat Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League away encounter on Saturday (September 30).

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League standings last season, are still unbeaten in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. They have registered five wins and a draw in their opening six league encounters, scoring 15 goals and conceding five in the process.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are also currently unbeaten in the Premier League this campaign. They are in fourth place, two spots behind the Anfield outfit, with 14 points from six league matches so far.

During a discussion on The Overlap, Wright was queried about his thoughts on the Reds' upcoming visit to north London. He responded:

"I think Liverpool win this one."

As for team news, Liverpool could welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold following his hamstring injury return to training earlier this week. They are, however, likely to miss Thiago Alcantara due to his hip problem.

Ange Postecoglou's team, meanwhile, are set to miss a number of first-team stars owing to respective injuries. They will be without the likes of Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil.

The Merseyside outfit have an upper hand against Spurs in terms of head-to-head record. They have registered 14 wins, six draws and just one defeat in their last 21 Premier League meetings against Tottenham.

Tottenham new boy Micky van de Ven says his club are not afraid of taking on Liverpool

Speaking to Press Association, Tottenham Hotspur star Micky van de Ven claimed that his team are prepared to face Liverpool. He said:

"I am really looking forward to seeing the fans again in the stadium, and they will make it a good game from us. We are going to play our own way and play like we want to play. We don't have fear for Liverpool."

Pointing out Virgil van Dijk as a key Reds performer, van de Ven added:

"I think Virgil was, in the last couple of years, and this year also one of the best defenders in the Premier League. The year they grabbed the title, he was unbelievable and showed how important he is for them. He shows how important he is in the last few years."

Van de Ven, 22, joined Spurs in a potential £43 million deal from Wolfsburg earlier this summer. He was said to be linked with the Anfield outfit as well, but he ended up joining Ange Postecoglou's team instead.

A left-footed versatile centre-back, the Dutchman has formed a stellar partnership with 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Cristian Romero at the north London outfit. He has started all seven of his appearances so far.