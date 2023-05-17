Arsenal legend Ian Wright mesmerized by first half performance from 32-year-old Manchester City star against Real Madrid

Arsenal icon Ian Wright was stunned by Manchester City defender Kyle Walker's performance in the first half of his side's clash with Real Madrid on May 17.

The Cityzens romped into a deserved 2-0 lead and dominated proceedings at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva grabbed a brace as Pep Guardiola's men put themselves on the brink of the Champions League final.

It was a spectacular first-half showing from Manchester City and Walker, 32, impressed when needed. That was rarely as Real Madrid lacked any sort of threat but he did beat Vinicius Junior to the ball when the visitors broke on the counter.

Wright was wowed by Walker's superb recovery and how he managed to keep pace with the speedy Vinicius. He tweeted a hilarious gif of a character from TV show Succession muttering wow and wrote:

"Kyle Walker is actually getting quicker."

Walker has broke back into the City side after spending time on the substitutes bench. He was tasked with dealing with Vinicius and he has done so with aplomb. Guardiola's men headed in at halftime with a deserved 3-1 aggregate lead.

However, Real Madrid's attack was ominous throughout with Walker nullifying Vinicius' threat. Karim Benzema barely got a touch of the ball and Rodrygo was quiet as Manchester City enjoyed 72% of possession.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker touched on his personal battle with Real Madrid's Vinicius

Walker had all the answers against Vinicius in the first half.

Walker explained the battle he had ahead of him with Vinicius before the clash at the Etihad. The English defender couldn't do anything about the Brazilian's opener in the first leg, with the attacker smashing home a superb strike.

However, Walker has performed superbly in the second leg and he hinted that he wouldn't be phased by his battle with Vinicius. He told the media before the game (via Manchester Evening News):

I take it as any other game, you have to show him respect. Like Mbappe at the WC. You give them the respect they deserve. I'm representing City, the ambition for the club is massive. If I can't compete with these top players, I shouldn't be here. I need to make sure I come against the best and can deal with the best.

Walker has made 34 appearances across competitions this season, providing one assist. He is on the cusp of reaching the Champions League final for the second time in his career.

