Arsenal legend issues ominous warning to rival EPL teams as Gunners prepare for fresh start

EPL legend Ian Wright believes that Mikel Arteta has what it takes to ensure a strong conclusion to the season for Arsenal.

The Gunners take on Manchester City in an exciting fixture on the first day of the restarted EPL season.

Ian Wright believes that Arsenal can improve on its form in the coming weeks

In an inspirational new video released by Adidas, EPL legend Ian Wright issued a warning to the rest of the Premier League and claimed that he was looking forward to witnessing Mikel Arteta work his magic with Arsenal's young talents.

Arsenal has suffered a miserable EPL season so far and is currently 9th in the EPL table. Barring a few players, most of Arsenal's stars have been disappointing and will need to improve their performances in the restarted EPL season.

EPL great Ian Wright expects a lot from Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has overseen improvements in Arsenal's squad

According to former EPL forward Ian Wright, fans of the north London club may bare witness to a rejuvenated Arsenal side in the restarted Premier League season. Several teams have worked on their fitness and gameplay during the break and may well present different versions of themselves in the coming weeks.

In a rather emotional exchange, Ian Wright paid an endearing tribute to football and the EPL and claimed that the world is ready to see the biggest of the EPL clubs in action yet again after a long hiatus.

"I'm ready for us to be together again, ready for Arteta Round 2. We're ready to take on the change in training, on the pitch, we're stronger than ever."

Mikel Arteta has improved Arsenal's recent record and is starting to get the best out of the likes of Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka. Ian Wright stated that the Spaniard's methods and his knowledge of the game may well propel Arsenal to the highest echelons of English football.

Advertisement

"I'm ready for North London to be red again. I'm ready to be home again."

The former Arsenal striker was one of the most prolific forwards during his time and oversaw a glorious period in EPL history. Ian Wright went on to warn Arsenal's EPL rivals that the Gunners will be a much-improved side after the EPL restart.

"I'm ready to see brothers reunited, the youths to come through, seeing the defenders getting run ragged. I'm ready for 'W's for big, they even shut me up."

Arsenal faces an uphill battle to secure Champions League qualification this season. The Gunners were the most disappointing of the 'big six' in the first half of the EPL season under Unai Emery and will have to make amends in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta will go up against Pep Guardiola on the first day of the restarted EPL season

Arsenal's first match going into the restarted EPL season will be a massive test of character for Mikel Arteta and his troops. Pep Guardiola will have worked with Manchester City's talented squad during the break and is likely to ensure that his side is firing on all cylinders at the Etihad stadium.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, and Alexandre Lacazette in his ranks, Mikel Arteta can potentially spring a massive surprise and take three points away from the fixture. While this match may seem one-sided at first, a closer look will reveal that Arsenal can certainly trouble the Cityzens and make a mark in this EPL season.

Also Read: Manchester City v Arsenal combined XI | Premier League 2019-20