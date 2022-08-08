Arsenal legend Paul Merson includes David Beckham and Dennis Bergkamp in his all-time best XI of teammates

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has named his greatest ever XI made up of his former teammates.

The former playmaker formed his team for FourFourTwo with players from his old Arsenal days, as well as five of his ex-England colleagues

David Seaman was chosen as Merson's goalkeeper, with legendary Three Lions centre-halves Tony Adams and Sol Campbell ahead of him in defense.

Gunners left-back Kenny Sansom is at left-back along with former Manchester United captain Gary Neville on the opposite flank. Central midfield contains the daunting duo of Patrick Vieira and Paul Gascoigne, with John Barnes and superstar David Beckham on either wing.

Merson has selected two of Arsenal's all-time greatest strikers as his attackers up top in the form of Ian Wright and Dennis Bergkamp. The duo scored 305 Gunners goals between them.

The Sky Sports pundit also selected three substitutes, with England's Euro '96 heroes Alan Shearer and Teddy Sheringham picked alongside the late great David Rocastle.

Harry Redknapp, who managed the former attacking midfielder at Portsmouth, was selected as Merson's manager ahead of the likes of Terry Venables, Glenn Hoddle and George Graham.

Merson scored 78 times in 327 league appearances for the Gunners between 1985-1997, as well as gaining 21 England caps. He played for the likes of Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Aston Villa towards the backend of his exceptional career.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson explains why picked David Beckham in his all-time greatest side

Merson was part of the squad, along with Beckham, that went to the 1998 World Cup in France. The pundit was full of praise for the former England captain, as he proclaimed:

“I partly picked Gary (Neville) for just how well he played with Becks – the greatest striker of a dead-ball I’ve ever seen. The stick he received for what was at best a booking against Argentina in 1998 was insane. The way he handled the country being against him was heroic.”

On legendary Arsenal forward Bergkamp, Merson stated that the Dutchman raised the bar for his teammates in north London. He said:

“Until I started working with Dennis in 1995, I didn’t know footballers could be that good. On the pitch, that touch, that ability to drop deep and find space... wow. Off the pitch, his room-mate Ian Wright used to laugh that he wore perfectly ironed pyjamas and slippers.”

Edited by Ritwik Kumar