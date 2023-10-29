Arsenal legend says Tottenham are title contenders, names one player who has been ‘absolutely exceptional’

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger thinks that Tottenham Hotspur are Premier League title contenders this season and lauded defender Micky Van de Ven.

Spurs have had a stellar start to the 2023-24 season after a terrible last season where they finished eighth. They are unbeaten in the Premier League after 10 games and lead the table by two points under Ange Postecoglou.

There has been plenty of debate about if Tottenham can compete for the title this season against the likes of Manchester City. Wenger believes they can and also heaped praise on new signings James Maddison and Micky Van de Ven. He told Metro (via The Spurs Express):

“I like always to say what I feel deeply, and I believe Tottenham will be one of the contenders for the league."

"They bought Maddison, who is a great player and who is that link from low midfield to high midfield, and added some technical creativity to the team."

Lauding Van de Ven, the Arsenal legend also said:

"They bought Van de Ven who I find exceptional. I find him absolutely exceptional. They had weaknesses there [at the back] and last year [Hugo] Lloris didn’t have the best of seasons as well. And overall, the movement from Son into the middle, looks very good.”

Spurs signed Van de Ven from Wolfsburg in the summer for €40 million with €10 million add-ons. The 22-year-old has been excellent across 11 games, keeping four clean sheets and scoring a goal as well.

Maddison, meanwhile, arrived from Leicester City for around €45 million and has contributed three goals and five assists in 10 league games.

Arsenal and Tottenham maintain their unbeaten run this week

The two arch-rivals are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the Premier League after 10 games. Tottenham lead the table with eight wins and two draws. They are two points above Arsenal, who have seven wins and three draws.

Both sides had contrasting wins this gameweek but were able to maintain their unbeaten run. Spurs were able to secure a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Friday, November 27.

An own goal from Joel Ward (53') and a Son Heung-min finish (66') helped Tottenham take a two-goal lead at Selhurst Park. Jordan Ayew got one back for Palace in the 90+4th minute but Spurs held out for a win.

Arsenal, meanwhile, beat newly promoted Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday, October 28. Eddie Nketiah scored his first-ever Premier League hat-trick before Fabio Vieira scored via a penalty in the 88th minute. Takehiro Tomiyasu netted his first goal for Arsenal in stoppage time to complete the scoring.