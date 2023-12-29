Arsenal legend Thierry Henry explains why the Premier League will be 'more difficult to win' this season

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that the Premier League will be more difficullt to win this season with a lot of teams fighting for the title. Henry's former club are in the title race but failed to reclaim the top spot following a 2-0 loss against West Ham United on Thursday, December 28.

Henry insisted that the Premier League was not the same like it was during his playing days with Arsenal. The Frenchman highlighted how the Gunners and Manchester United were the only two title challengers back then before Chelsea emerged as the third force.

However, he said that with Liverpool and Aston Villa emerging as title challengers this season, they have made the title race a four-horse race. Henry told Amazon Prime, as quoted by Goal:

“In my time, it was two teams (Arsenal and Manchester United) that could have won it and then Chelsea came along. Now when you look at it, Liverpool are in it, [Aston] Villa are in it, although no one expected them to be."

Henry heaped praise on Aston Villa in particular to highlight how tough winning the Premier League has become. He said:

"Let’s be honest, they played a Manchester United side where it was do or die in the second half so they had to answer that call. You are not going to kill Villa with what has happened recently. What they have been doing is tremendous and the league is more difficult to win.”

Following their defeat against West Ham United, Arsenal now find themselves two points behind leaders Liverpool and one point ahead of Aston Villa. Manchester City are three points behind the Gunners with a game in hand.

Ian Wright names 'top level' player Arsenal must sign after West Ham defeat

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that his former club are in a dire need of a top-class finisher and name-dropped Victor Osimhen as a possible solution to their goalscoring woes. Mikel Arteta's side lost 2-0 against West Ham United at home on Thursday, December 28, despite dominating the game.

The Gunners incredibly had 77 touches in the opposition box, a record-high for a Premier League team that failed to score. Ian Wright has claimed that Arteta desperately needs to add a top finisher like Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen to their side of they have to win the title. He said (via Metro):

"The calibre of player Arsenal need right now is sosomebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker. If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away. That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal."

Mikel Arteta's side have been widely linked with both Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. Osimhen had a stellar season last time out to help Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years. The Nigeria international has eight goals and three assists to his name in 18 appearances this campaign.