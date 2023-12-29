"We need a killer in front of goal" - Ian Wright names 'top level' player Arsenal must sign after West Ham defeat

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Gunners must sign a top-level forward like Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window. The comments came after they lost 2-0 to West Ham United last night.

Despite landing 30 shots in total with eight being on target, and having 75 percent possession, the Gunners were unable to find the back of the net against the Hammers. Tomas Soucek's goal in the 13th minute and Konstantinos Mavropanos' 55th-minute header ensured the hosts sealed all three points on Thursday.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah looked ineffective and failed to get on the scoresheet to bring the Gunners back into the game, despite having some massive opportunities. The north London outfit also had 77 touches in the opposition box, a record-high for a Premier League team that failed to score.

Wright reckons his former side need a new forward to help solve their goal-scoring concerns going into the latter half of the season. He said (via METRO):

"The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker. If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away."

"That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal," he added.

Mikel Arteta and company have recently been linked with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney. The former has been in lethal form for Napoli this season after helping them lift the Serie A title during the 2022-23 campaign. He has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 18 appearances across all competitions to date.

Thierry Henry singles out Arsenal star who could have scored 'two or three' goals against West Ham

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has called out Gabriel Jesus for not being clinical enough after the Gunners fell to a 2-0 defeat against West Ham United.

Mikel Arteta's men stumbled in their quest to regain the top spot in the Premier League standings. They remain second in the table with 40 points from 19 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Henry gave his verdict on Jesus, telling Amazon Prime (as per METRO):

"You knew Arsenal were going to get chances. Sometimes it hits the post, there is a leg on the line or it is not finishing well. Gabriel Jesus could have scored two or three. He didn’t. But you have to give credit to West Ham. Not conceding at the Emirates is something amazing."

Jesus had a decent game, creating four big chances and registering a pass accuracy of 92 percent. However, the Brazilian missed two big chances, landing just one of his three shots on target.