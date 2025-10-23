Arsenal legend Thierry Henry names ex-Chelsea star as the last player he would've paid money to watch play

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard as the last player he would have paid to watch. Presenter Kate Scott recently posed the question to the CBS panel, which included Henry, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Richards named Barcelona's Lamine Yamal as the player he would pay to watch.

“Lamine [Yamal], the dream, he excites me a lot,” said Richards.

Carragher agreed with his countryman, stating:

“I was going to say him to be fair.”

Henry, however, begged to differ. Despite his fondness for Yamal, the former Arsenal striker opted for Hazard.

“The last one I would’ve put money [on to watch play] was Eden Hazard,” said Henry.

The Belgian superstar was a revelation during his seven seasons with Chelsea, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

Hazard ultimately left Stamford Bridge in 2019 to secure a big-money move to Real Madrid. By then, he had scored 110 goals from 352 games for the Blues.

Unfortunately, the Belgian's time at the Santiago Bernabeu was marred by injuries. Hazard ultimately left Los Blancos in 2023 with just seven goals from 76 games and retired in October that year.

Are Arsenal battling Chelsea for Como starlet Nico Paz?

Nico Paz has admirers in London

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing a move for Nico Paz, according to Mundo Deportivo. The report adds that Inter Milan and Juventus are in the race as well.

The Blues have invested heavily in talented young footballers of late, and already have an enviable ensemble of young talents at their disposal. However, Chelsea are not resting on their laurels, and have already identified Paz as their next target.

The Argentine has been in glorious form since joining Como from Real Madrid in 2024. Paz has registered four goals and four assists from eight games this season.

The Blues are convinced by his performances and are ready to prise him away, although they will face competition from Arsenal in the race. The Gunners are on the rise under Mikel Arteta, and are now looking to make careful additions to their squad to sustain their form.

The Spanish manager desires more creativity in his rooster, and has identified Paz as the ideal candidate for the job. However, Arsenal and Chelsea could be in for disappointment, as Los Blancos have a €8m buyback clause in the player's deal.

