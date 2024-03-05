Arsenal legend Thierry Henry refuses to name Gunners as Premier League title favourites despite 6-0 win over Sheffield, names ‘team to beat’ instead

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named Manchester City as favourites to win the Premier League after the Gunners thrashed Sheffield United 6-0 on Monday (March 4).

The north Londoners scored five in the first half, with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring within five minutes. Jayden Bogle inadvertently put the ball into his own net eight minutes later, after which Gabriel Martinelli's deflected effort registered his side's third (15').

Kai Havertz (25') and Declan Rice (39') were the other two scorers before the break, while Ben White's ferocious left-footed strike was the only goal of the second half (58').

Even after this comprehensive win, the former France international has named the Cityzens his favourites. He said (via talkSPORT):

"We all know where my heart will go, I want Arsenal to win the league. But I still see City as the team to beat.”

Currently, Arsenal are third in the Premier League table, one point behind Manchester City and two short of leaders Liverpool. They next face Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday (March 9).

Henry may have a point after his former club led the race for the Premier League title for an incredible 248 days last season. They eventually lost out by five points to Pep Guardiola's men.

The Cityzens are preparing for a blockbuster clash against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 10).

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal side for dominant display v Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for his Arsenal team, who put in a dominant display against Sheffield United on Monday. The Gunners kept 81% possession and took 22 shots, with 10 finding the target.

Meanwhile, the Blades, who barely had a sniff, managed four attempts without testing David Raya. Speaking about his side's performance, Arteta said after the match (via talkSPORT):

"For sure, not. I’ve seen a lot of teams struggling against Sheffield United, it’s really difficult to open them up. But from the beginning we showed that positivity, that quality as well. In short spaces we were really good and we looked a threat.”

"The players, the form they’re in, they’re confident, the chemistry, the determination that they are showing in every ball."

After hosting the Bees at home this weekend, Arsenal will gear up for an important UEFA Champions League fixture against Porto. After one leg of that clash, Arteta and Co. are 1-0 down and will look to turn the tie around at the Emirates on March 12.