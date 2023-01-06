Arsenal legend wants to become the next Belgium national team manager - Reports

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry is ready to become Belgium's next manager.

Henry, who served as former coach Roberto Martinez's assistant during Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is ready to step into the Spaniard's shoes.

Henry also has the backing of several senior members of Belgium's side. Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku recently came out in support of Henry, telling Het Laatste Nieuws:

"He has the respect of all the players, he has won everything. He knows how to coach, he knows what we have to do to get there. He knows the team and the staff. For me, he is the ideal coach for our national team."

Toby Alderweireld backs Thierry Henry for Belgium coach

Alderweireld at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

According to Royal Antwerp defender Toby Alderweireld, Henry is the perfect profile for Belgium's head manager, the centre-back told Het Laatste Nieuws:

"Henry has won everything in his career that you can win, added Alderweireld. In addition, he knows the team. I understand that rejuvenation is necessary, but you also have to know where we come from. Henry would be the ultimate solution in this respect."

Ever since Martinez left the job, the Belgian Federation (RBFA) has launched a call for candidates to be a successor to the coach who is now without a contract.

Henry is not the only one under consideration to become the next coach, with the names of Louis Van Gaal and Michel Preud'homme also mentioned. RBFA asked three senior players for their opinion, including Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium had a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup, failing to get out of the group stage which also involved Croatia and Morocco. Martinez's work during the World Cup came in for sharp criticism as well as rumors of unrest inside the camp, with senior player Kevin De Bruyne stating that his side were too old and slow after a group stage game.

Thierry Henry has previous experience as head coach of French club AS Monaco. The French legend also served as a staff member for the Red Devils since 2021, after a first stint between 2016 and 2018.

