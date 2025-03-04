Arsenal linked with move to sign 28-year-old Champions League winner after Mikel Arteta asks club for new winger: Reports

According to a report by Bild, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged the club to sign Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman. The World Cup-winning forward has been one of the most successful players in the sport's history, winning 14 League titles, 13 domestic cups, and one UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their team after another intense title run. Coman reportedly costs €35-45 million, making him an affordable option for North Londoners.

The Frenchman joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in the summer of 2017 for a reported €21 million. He has played 326 games for the Bavarian giants, scoring 69 goals and assisting 66 times. The Frenchman is contracted to the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2027.

Kingsly Coman is having a decent season, with six goals and four assists across 32 games. Arsenal will hope to secure the forward in the summer to strengthen their team for the new season.

"Whatever the situation in the league when you come to this stage of the Champions League it's something else, you feel it in the atmosphere and the energy" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta not concerned about league form heading into PSV clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is not concerned about league form ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash with PSV Eindhoven. The Gunners head into the match after failing to win any of their last two league games.

In a recent interview, Arteta ruled out the possibility of their recent results affecting them in the tie. Speaking via FotMob, the Spanish tactician said:

"Whatever the situation in the league when you come to this stage of the Champions League it's something else, you feel it in the atmosphere and the energy. You play and you are in or you are out and that gives you urgency and it gets the best out of you for sure. Results vary in football, what I care about is how they play; focusing on their weaknesses and how to beat them."

Arsenal will play PSV at the Philips Stadion today in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash. The sides will meet for the return leg in North London on March 12.

