Arsenal are listening to offers for star striker-Reports

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be in line for a shock exit from the Emirates Stadium with just three days left in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are reportedly open to the prospect of selling the former Borussia Dortmund star.

According to the Daily Star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a deadline day move to Barcelona and some of Serie A's top clubs.

Arsenal have endured a torrid start to the season, losing their opening three Premier League games and conceding nine goals. Mikel Arteta's side are yet to score this season.

Things went from bad to worse this weekend as the Gunners suffered a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite spending over £120 million this summer on new signings, Arsenal seem to be suffering from a lack of quality, strength in depth, and direction.

Arsenal fans could be bracing themselves for more bad news as the club are reportedly listening to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker has been the club's talisman since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January of 2018 in a deal worth £58 million.

He has scored 88 goals in just 151 appearances for Arsenal, but managed to find the back of the net just ten times last season in the Premier League. Aubameyang's poor form, fractured relationship with Mikel Arteta, and £350,000 per week wage bill are some of the reasons why Arsenal are keen to sell the striker.

Arsenal are looking to reduce their wage bill and recoup some of the money they spent on new signings this summer from the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal:



🏃‍♂️ 150 appearances

⚽️ 88 goals



Put some respect on @Auba's name 👑 pic.twitter.com/4OztWkM40O — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2021

Arsenal will need to sign a striker if they sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Second Round

Arsenal are yet to score a goal this season and have suffered from a lack of creativity in the attacking third. The Gunners are in desperate need of some quality in attack and will need to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Gabon international leaves the club.

Mikel Arteta's side could look to sign Manchester United star Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford and is likely to fall even further down the pecking order at Manchester United after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Arsenal will listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if interest arrives @SamJDean #AFC



Plus: Player-by-player analysis of the deadwood Arsenal are trying to shift before the close of the transfer window https://t.co/iI7I3mt0GG — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 23, 2021

Manchester United are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Martial, Daniel James, and Jesse Lingard. The Red Devils are keen to earn some money from player sales after spending close to £120 million on new arrivals.

Edited by Diptanil Roy