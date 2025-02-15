Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in 3-horse race to sign 22-year-old La Liga star: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Chelsea for the signature of Athletic Club forward Nico Williams in the summer, as per reports. The Spanish forward has been in the news for the best part of a year, with several European clubs interested in signing him.

Ad

Williams enjoyed a fruitful 2023-24 season as he helped his boyhood club Athletic Club reach the UEFA Europa League and win the Copa del Rey. The Spain international also played a starring role as his country won Euro 2024 in Germany, scoring in the final. He turned down a move to Barcelona in the summer, preferring to play for another season in the Basque country.

TBR Football reports (via CaughtOffside) that despite Williams failing to hit the levels he did in 2024 so far, Arsenal and Liverpool have made contact with his representatives over a transfer. Fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Newcastle United also have an interest in the 22-year-old forward, who remains an option for Barcelona, as well.

Ad

Trending

Nico Williams reportedly has an active release clause of around £48 million in his contract with Athletic Club and will be open to completing a transfer in the summer. The youngster has the trickery and pace to make things happen in attack for his team and can score and create goals, as well.

Williams is interested in a move to the English top flight if a move to his preferred option Barcelona does not materialize. The forward has scored four goals and provided five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions this season for his club.

Ad

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool keen on Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool are among several sides interested in signing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in the summer, as per reports. The England international has been a target for multiple sides in the Premier League after starring for club and country.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Guehi was the subject of multiple bids from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024, and Chelsea made inquiries about him in the January transfer window. The 24-year-old defender is set to leave the Eagles in the summer, as per Football Insider, and has several suitors.

Liverpool have watched Guehi several times amid their failure to agree to a new contract with Virgil van Dijk, as have Arsenal. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle are also interested in the Englishman, who will cost well above £65 million when he does leave Selhurst Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback